Ithaca readies Deer Management Program for February
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ithaca plans to continue harvesting deer. The goal is to reduce the risk of Lyme disease and minimize car collisions. Senior Town Planner Michael Smith says 40 deer were taken last year. But Deputy Town Supervisor Rich DePaolo questions if the program...
Small business grant program applications open in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Assistance available for small businesses in Cortland. The City of Cortland received funding for a Microenterprise Program to help eligible businesses with five or fewer employees, including the owner, with grants of up to $35,000. The owner or new hire(s) must have low-to-moderate incomes. For more information, including an application and business plan template, contact Thoma Development Consultants at (607)-753-1433. Details will be presented at a public meeting and Q&A session at the Cortland County Chamber of Commerce located at 83 Main Street in Cortland. It happens January 17th at 5:30 p.m. Additionally, a Zoom presentation will happen January 18th at 3 p.m. Contact ryan@thomadevelopment.com for a link.
Cortland County firefighters receive awards
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Cortland County are getting applause. The Cortlandville Fire Department named Josh Henry and Jonathan Alteri ‘Firefighters of the Year.’ Alteri also won the ‘Life Saving Award.’ Authorities received trophies for their accomplishments. Elsewhere in the county, the Truxton Fire...
Dryden mourns loss of ‘insightful’ town official
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Dryden are grieving the loss of a former Town Board member. Jim Skaley recently passed away at age 79. Officials say he was an “insightful and thoughtful” advocate for Dryden. His Town Board seat will be fulfilled by Christina Dravis through...
Schuyler County killer denied parole
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Parole has been denied again for a convicted murderer in Schuyler County. Right before 2023 began, Joshua Horein was denied parole by the New York State Parole Board. WENY-TV reports it was the sixth time Horein’s parole request was rejected. Horein was sentenced...
Softball field in Homer could see upgrades
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the Village of Homer, thousands of dollars might be spent on a softball field. Officials are considering spending $15,000 on a new backstop and foul ball line at Calale Park. $10,000 from the American Rescue Plan would also be used. A public hearing for the project happens tonight at 6 PM.
Traffic stop in Newfield leads to fugitive of justice arrest
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a fugitive from justice arrest in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a car driving without a front license plate in the Town of Newfield around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but driver pulled into a gas station. 41-year-old Nicole Manwaring, of Elmira, was found in the bathroom. She was taken into custody and issued numerous traffic citations and infractions including operating without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, no seat belt, illegal window tints, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. She was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Manwaring was held in custody as she was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of the state of Pennsylvania.
Invalid inspection sticker leads to drug possession charge in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An expired inspection sticker leads to a drug charge in Enfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sheffield Road near Bostwick Road around 11:22 a.m. Sunday after observing the non-valid sticker. With assistance from a Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office narcotics canine, authorities conducted a vehicle search and allegedly located 4.9 ounces of methamphetamine, a small amount of crack cocaine, pills, and drug paraphernalia. 35-year-old Amanda Freelove, of Ithaca, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession.
