Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Jared James Nichols play Eddie Van Halen’s own hand-made Kramer Stryper guitar – further proving tone truly is in the fingers
The blues maestro has now played through both Van Halen's guitar and amp, and each time it's helped support the argument that tone is a personal touch. The “tone is in the hands” debate will probably never be fully resolved, but if recent developments are to be believed, the side supporting the argument has been handed their best piece of high-profile anecdotal evidence in quite some time.
Guitar World Magazine
Best Boss pedals 2023: Give your playing a fresh lick with our top Boss pedal picks
Since launching their first compact pedal in the 1970s, Boss have been the pedal maker to beat. Though in some circles they're seen as boring, or middle-of-the-road, they're always at the forefront of guitar effects technology. In this guide to the best Boss pedals, we'll take you through the essential Boss pedals you should try in the current line-up. Though there are dozens of discontinued pedals you should also hear, we're only going to cover current pedals and reissues.
Guitar World Magazine
H.E.R. teams up with Fender for striking limited-edition Blue Marlin version of her signature Stratocaster
Since the launch of H.E.R.’s Chrome Glow-finished signature Fender Stratocaster in 2020, we’ve seen the R&B guitarist wield a series of eye-catching six-strings, most recently a one-of-a-kind '56 Strat-inspired model with an insane “stained glass” aesthetic during a live-action performance of Beauty and the Beast broadcast on ABC.
Guitar World Magazine
An engineer has programmed a terrifying all-robot band – watch it nail Nirvana, Metallica and Deep Purple classics
One Hacker Band is assembling the trio of the future, which has so far made light work of Enter Sandman, Smoke on the Water and even AI-generated original material. We’ve heard about artificial intelligence creating code for virtual pedal plugins, but what if machines could do more than just create gear? What if, in some not-too-distant future, robots could actually play the gear they create?
Comments / 0