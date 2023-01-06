Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Festus teen arrested in Arnold following accident in stolen car
A 13-year-old Festus girl was turned over to juvenile authorities for allegedly driving her parents’ car without permission and hitting another vehicle in Arnold, according to Arnold Police. At about 7 a.m. Dec. 30, the teenager allegedly was driving a 2008 Ford Focus north on Jeffco Boulevard and hit...
myleaderpaper.com
Pickup stolen from Hillsboro-area commuter lot
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup from a commuter lot at Old Hwy. 21 and Hidden Valley Road in the Hillsboro area. The victim had the keys to the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado but said he wasn’t sure if it had been locked, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Attempted carjacking victim fights off would be thief
Carjackings are on the rise, and as police work to stop thieves, some drivers are now fighting back to protect their property.
'Family altercation' leads to fire, assault in Fenton, police say
FENTON, Mo. — One person was injured Monday after a fire that St. Louis County police said was started as a result of a family dispute. According to Sergeant Tracy Panus with the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to a home on Aventine Drive just before 2 p.m. for a report of a house fire. A man was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
americanmilitarynews.com
Woman tracked down her stolen car and killed 2 in gas station shootout, police say
A St. Louis, Missouri-area woman appears to have taken matters into her own hands after her car was stolen, tracking her car down and killing two people in a shootout. Now she’s facing murder charges. Police arrested 35-year-old Demesha Coleman in connection with a shootout at a Speedie Gas...
advantagenews.com
Two die in separate Alton traffic accidents
It’s been a deadly couple of days on Alton streets. One woman was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon on Brown Street. A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Sunday night near downtown left a 27-year-old man dead. The crash Friday happened just before 4pm on Brown Street near the...
myleaderpaper.com
Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs
Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
myleaderpaper.com
Home for sale in Hillsboro area burglarized
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area, where a wedding ring, cash and other items were stolen. The victims were in the process of selling the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Man killed in Soulard this weekend possibly connected to car theft
ST. LOUIS — The death of a man in Soulard Saturday marked the first homicide in St. Louis of the year. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 24-year-old man was found dead in the 3000 block of Gravois Avenue. On Saturday, 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar...
Police seek help finding man accused in fatal October shooting
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help Monday to identify a man accused in an October shooting that left one victim dead and another injured. The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Michigan Avenue. According to police, a...
North St. Louis shooting leaves 1 dead early Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — One person was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Belt Avenue near Ridge Avenue. Officers found a male victim shot, unconscious and not breathing. A...
St. Louis Man Goes on Trial for 3 Carjackings in a Single Day
Drew Hamilton Clark, 37, faces a slew of state and federal charges
Man shot at bus stop Saturday afternoon shooting in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in St. Louis City.
myleaderpaper.com
Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman allegedly stabs man in domestic dispute
Festus Police are investigating a report that a woman allegedly stabbed a man during a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the alleged victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and was not transported for additional medical care. Festus Police...
Man charged with bringing gun to St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with bringing a gun to a school in south St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the 19-year-old man was charged Saturday with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested Friday after police were called to...
Man shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Saturday morning in East St. Louis.
edglentoday.com
ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants booze-drinking volunteers.
Man shot and killed in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood. It happened at about 11:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue near Halls Ferry Road. Police were called to a home for shots fired and a welfare check.
