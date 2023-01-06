ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Festus teen arrested in Arnold following accident in stolen car

A 13-year-old Festus girl was turned over to juvenile authorities for allegedly driving her parents’ car without permission and hitting another vehicle in Arnold, according to Arnold Police. At about 7 a.m. Dec. 30, the teenager allegedly was driving a 2008 Ford Focus north on Jeffco Boulevard and hit...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pickup stolen from Hillsboro-area commuter lot

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup from a commuter lot at Old Hwy. 21 and Hidden Valley Road in the Hillsboro area. The victim had the keys to the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado but said he wasn’t sure if it had been locked, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
5 On Your Side

'Family altercation' leads to fire, assault in Fenton, police say

FENTON, Mo. — One person was injured Monday after a fire that St. Louis County police said was started as a result of a family dispute. According to Sergeant Tracy Panus with the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to a home on Aventine Drive just before 2 p.m. for a report of a house fire. A man was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
FENTON, MO
advantagenews.com

Two die in separate Alton traffic accidents

It’s been a deadly couple of days on Alton streets. One woman was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon on Brown Street. A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Sunday night near downtown left a 27-year-old man dead. The crash Friday happened just before 4pm on Brown Street near the...
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs

Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Home for sale in Hillsboro area burglarized

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area, where a wedding ring, cash and other items were stolen. The victims were in the process of selling the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
5 On Your Side

North St. Louis shooting leaves 1 dead early Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — One person was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Belt Avenue near Ridge Avenue. Officers found a male victim shot, unconscious and not breathing. A...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman allegedly stabs man in domestic dispute

Festus Police are investigating a report that a woman allegedly stabbed a man during a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the alleged victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and was not transported for additional medical care. Festus Police...
FESTUS, MO
FOX2Now

Man charged with bringing gun to St. Louis school

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with bringing a gun to a school in south St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the 19-year-old man was charged Saturday with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested Friday after police were called to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
