FENTON, Mo. — One person was injured Monday after a fire that St. Louis County police said was started as a result of a family dispute. According to Sergeant Tracy Panus with the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to a home on Aventine Drive just before 2 p.m. for a report of a house fire. A man was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

FENTON, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO