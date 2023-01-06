Read full article on original website
UK nurses say strikes still on after 'disappointing' talks with government
CNN — British nurses and ambulance drivers will press on with more strikes in a dispute over pay after talks with the government failed to produce a breakthrough on Monday. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which represents close to half a million nurses, midwives and health care assistants described the talks as "bitterly disappointing."
French workers can retire much younger than most. That's about to change
CNN — The French government on Tuesday will propose raising the retirement age by at least two years as part of a long-delayed reform to the country's pension system that was met with huge protests by labor unions the last time it was attempted. The draft law will require...
Workers in China clash with police after reported layoffs at Covid test maker
CNN — Workers at a Chinese factory making Covid-19 test kits clashed with police over the weekend after their managers apparently told them to go on vacation early, a move that effectively terminated their employment without notice, according to social media posts and videos reviewed by CNN. Online footage...
Has inflation finally peaked?
CNN — It may be a new year. But for investors, consumers and the Federal Reserve, inflation remains a major economic concern, just as it was in 2022. With that in mind, Wall Street will intensely scrutinize the December Consumer Price Index data for December that is set to be released Thursday. The hope is that the pace of price increases will continue to slow.
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket suffers failure on first launch attempt from the UK
CNN — Virgin Orbit's modified Boeing 747 jet — dubbed "Cosmic Girl" — took off Monday from Newquay in England's Cornwall county, 245 miles west of London, in a first launch for the country from UK soil. But nearly two hours after the plane left the ground, Virgin Orbit revealed the launch was a failure.
The key takeaways from Prince Harry's explosive memoir
CNN — Britain's Prince Harry has launched a series of incendiary accusations against members of his family in his new memoir, which reveals a number of private confrontations between him and other senior royals and details his split from the family. CNN has seen a copy of the book...
