Arizona State

12 News

Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices

ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs

Gov. Katie Hobbs called for collaboration between Republicans and Democratic lawmakers during her first state of the state speech Monday, but the challenges facing her new administration were on full display, as some Republicans turned their backs on her and others walked out of the room to show how they felt about her policy plans.  […] The post As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Border Patrol to resume wall construction in Arizona

The Border Patrol is scheduled to begin construction on new sections of the border wall in Southern Arizona this week. The project will fill in four gaps along the Colorado River where Arizona, California and Mexico meet. Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, installed shipping containers in this area. In...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

California governor to announce belt-tightening budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Days after the start of his second term, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday will announce his plan to cover a multi-billion dollar budget deficit in what could signal the end of a decade's worth of economic growth in the nation's most populous state. Newsom,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC 15 News

Final hours in office for Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez

WINDOW ROCK, AZ — As Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez prepares for his final day in office, he's opening up to ABC15 about what legacy he leaves behind for the Navajo people. ABC15 caught up with him on the day Governor Katie Hobbs and other statewide leaders were inaugurated...
ARIZONA STATE
Field & Stream

Arizona Angler Boats State Record Tiger Trout

Arizona has a new tiger trout record. Angler Bryan Morgan netted the 5-pound, 11.8-ounce trophy while fishing in Woods Canyon Lake, about two hours northeast of Phoenix. It bested the previous tiger trout record by roughly two pounds. Morgan landed the big trout using 6-pound test line on an ultralight...
ARIZONA STATE
nevalleynews.org

Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert

Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kawc.org

Arizona legislature expecting vetoes from Gov. Hobbs

PHOENIX -- The 2023 Arizona legislative session gets started on Monday with perhaps the worst-kept political secret: Republican lawmakers are going to send bills to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs even knowing ahead of time she will veto them. The frank admission by the top GOP lawmakers in both chambers came...
ARIZONA STATE
rmef.org

Prepare Now for 2023 Arizona Elk, Pronghorn Draw

Below is a news release from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. For hunters planning to apply for hunt permit-tags issued through the upcoming 2023 pronghorn and elk draw, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) offers the following tips to make the process go smoothly:. Check your AZGFD portal...
ARIZONA STATE
Succex.O

What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity

If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
ARIZONA STATE

