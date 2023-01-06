Read full article on original website
12 News
Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices
ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs
Gov. Katie Hobbs called for collaboration between Republicans and Democratic lawmakers during her first state of the state speech Monday, but the challenges facing her new administration were on full display, as some Republicans turned their backs on her and others walked out of the room to show how they felt about her policy plans. […] The post As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over Tucson
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 10:30 p.m. on January 7, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
straightarrownews.com
Border Patrol to resume wall construction in Arizona
The Border Patrol is scheduled to begin construction on new sections of the border wall in Southern Arizona this week. The project will fill in four gaps along the Colorado River where Arizona, California and Mexico meet. Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, installed shipping containers in this area. In...
SFGate
California governor to announce belt-tightening budget
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Days after the start of his second term, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday will announce his plan to cover a multi-billion dollar budget deficit in what could signal the end of a decade's worth of economic growth in the nation's most populous state. Newsom,...
ABC 15 News
Final hours in office for Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez
WINDOW ROCK, AZ — As Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez prepares for his final day in office, he's opening up to ABC15 about what legacy he leaves behind for the Navajo people. ABC15 caught up with him on the day Governor Katie Hobbs and other statewide leaders were inaugurated...
SFGate
California storm kills 2, cuts power; next atmospheric rivers may be worse
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Hundreds of thousands of Californians were without electricity and at least two were killed Sunday during a stretch of storms that are expected to further drench the state this week. Rain and snow continued Sunday morning from the atmospheric river that arrived Saturday and unleashed high-speed...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 6-8
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a pair of executive orders on Friday, a man accused of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant is dead and Immersive Monet and The Impressionists return to the Valley for a limited time. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the...
SFGate
Thousands evacuated, boy swept away, as strongest atmospheric river yet hits California
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate a seaside community Monday, and a 5-year-old boy was swept away in a creek, authorities said, as the latest in a string of strong storms triggered mudslides and caused widespread flooding across California. The storms Monday caused significant damage...
Arizona Angler Boats State Record Tiger Trout
Arizona has a new tiger trout record. Angler Bryan Morgan netted the 5-pound, 11.8-ounce trophy while fishing in Woods Canyon Lake, about two hours northeast of Phoenix. It bested the previous tiger trout record by roughly two pounds. Morgan landed the big trout using 6-pound test line on an ultralight...
nevalleynews.org
Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert
Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
kawc.org
Arizona legislature expecting vetoes from Gov. Hobbs
PHOENIX -- The 2023 Arizona legislative session gets started on Monday with perhaps the worst-kept political secret: Republican lawmakers are going to send bills to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs even knowing ahead of time she will veto them. The frank admission by the top GOP lawmakers in both chambers came...
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
California storm updates: Major SoCal mudslide, Highway 101 closures
A frontal band with intense heavy rain and powerful winds ripped through the San Francisco Bay Area early Tuesday.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s News Roundup examines Biden’s new border plan, recaps state inauguration
PHOENIX — President Joe Biden this week unveiled a new plan to address the challenges of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. He also announced plans to visit the border for the first time since he took office. Biden’s plan is based on three pillars: imposing new consequences for...
KTAR.com
Here’s why eggs, groceries are more expensive in Arizona and what to do
PHOENIX — Egg prices in Arizona are rising just as grocery bills are getting more expensive, and there’s no relief in sight. The average egg price is about 50% higher now than a year ago, according to Julie Murphree, outreach director for the Arizona Farm Bureau. “Our egg...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names 4 cabinet members focused on economy, transportation
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday, the day following her inauguration ceremony, named four more cabinet members for tourism, transportation, commerce and administration. Sandra Watson will return to her role as president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, a position she has held since October 2012.
rmef.org
Prepare Now for 2023 Arizona Elk, Pronghorn Draw
Below is a news release from the Arizona Game and Fish Department. For hunters planning to apply for hunt permit-tags issued through the upcoming 2023 pronghorn and elk draw, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) offers the following tips to make the process go smoothly:. Check your AZGFD portal...
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity
If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm brings more winds, rain and snow to Arizona
PHOENIX — A cold front is on the way!. Valley highs will top out in the low 70s Tuesday afternoon before falling into the 60s on Wednesday. We're also tracking high winds, rain and snow as that front moves across our state. Rain and snow showers will develop first...
