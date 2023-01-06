ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

A seasonal Saturday

By Christian Rangel
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
Wind Advisory: Curry County, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas including Raton Pass, Quay County

Good afternoon, everyone!

It was a warm day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were strong from the west, around 23 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 53 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 50’s range. After seasonal highs tomorrow, milder temperatures continue into the new week. More 60’s temperatures are in the forecast, with the exception of a cold front that moves in on Thursday. Temperatures drop back into the 50’s with a slight chance of some overnight showers between Wednesday and Thursday. (<20%). Other than that, sky conditions will remain cloudy and breezy next week.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

