Beautiful sunny weather as we wrap up the work week

Beautiful weather to wrap up the work week with sunny skies remaining the main order of business.

Temperatures will get into the mid 70s by the end of the day making it slightly warmer than Thursday, even after another chilly start.

Winds in the afternoon will start to slide from the south, a subtle change that will start to have an impact on the forecast for the weekend.

Moisture will start to increase overnight which will keep temperatures in the low 50s and make for a slightly muggier day on Saturday.

A brief warm up Saturday will be short lived with showers moving through early in the morning on Sunday along a front that will drop temperatures into the 60s for the end of the weekend.

There's no severe weather expected with the front but Sunday will be fairly grey and damp.

Clouds will linger a little into next week before a follow up front comes through next Thursday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel