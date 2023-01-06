ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Coteau, LA

GMA Cool Schools: St. Ignatius School

By Dave Baker
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
Today's Cool School is St. Ignatius School in Grand Coteau.

Ahead of the Christmas holiday's the school created a snowy winter wonderland! The students were able to play and dance in the snow. There was even a visit from the Grinch and the teachers and staff played too. What a wonderful way to finish off the first half of the school year before getting a much deserved break.

St. Ignatius Students Playing in the Snow

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com . Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool

