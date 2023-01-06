ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concerts come back: The 15 best live music events coming to Central Florida in 2023 (so far)

By Patrick Connolly, Orlando Sentinel
Barry Manilow performed at the Amway Center on Jan. 20, 2011. The artist returns this month to celebrate his golden anniversary as a performer. Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

After two years of event cancellations and show postponements, concerts are back in a big way with many artists hitting the road on new or rescheduled tours.

Take it from Orlando Venues, which saw its busiest year of stadium shows ever following extensive renovations. Six artists including Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, Paul McCartney and Bad Bunny graced the stage at Camping World Stadium and that’s not to mention dozens of Amway Center shows featuring the likes of Elton John, The Eagles, Journey and The Killers.

2023 promises to be another blockbuster year for concerts with several high-caliber acts already on the calendar for venues around Orlando. Here are shows to look out for.

Barry Manilow: 7 p.m. Jan. 17, Amway Center; $18.50+ at Ticketmaster.com . The beloved pop singer retired from traditional touring a few years ago but is reemerging on a seven-date mini tour to celebrate his golden anniversary as a performer.

Styx: 8 p.m. Jan. 18, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, $34.75 at DrPhillipsCenter.org . The band known for hits such as “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade” have been rocking out on and off for more than 50 years.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band: 7 p.m. Feb. 5, Amway Center; sold out, see resale options at Ticketmaster.com . Springsteen and the band are back on their first tour since February 2017 and making their debut performance at Amway Center early this year.

Jay Wheeler: 8 p.m. Feb. 14, Amway Center, $39+ at Ticketmaster.com . The Latin Grammy Award-nominated rapper, singer and songwriter from Puerto Rico kicks off a six-city tour in Orlando to showcase his reggaeton music.

John Mellencamp: 8 p.m. Feb. 18-19, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, $89.50+ at DrPhillipsCenter.org . The iconic singer-songwriter will bring his unique heartland rock to Central Florida for two nights at Dr. Phillips Center.

Chris Thile: 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, $46.54+ at DrPhillipsCenter.org . The Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer and songwriter, who is known for playing with bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, will be joined by the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra for this show.

The Beach Boys: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Hard Rock Live, $68.50+ at Ticketmaster.com . “America’s Band” has sold albums by the tens of millions and reshaped the country’s musical landscape by influencing countless artists to come.

Dropkick Murphys: 7 p.m. March 3, House of Blues Orlando, $42.50+ at concerts.livenation.com . Presented by WJRR, this concert hosts the St. Patrick’s Day seasonal staple known for hits such as “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” and “Rose Tattoo.”

Blake Shelton: 7 p.m. March 4, Amway Center, $55+ at Ticketmaster.com . The country superstar is “Back to the Honky Tonk” on tour this year, throwing “one hell of a party” with special guests Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: 7:30 p.m. March 12, Florida Strawberry Festival, $60 at etix.com . The Southern rock icons embarked on their farewell tour in 2018 which was put on hold due to the pandemic. Now they’re back to rock out at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City.

Kenny Chesney: 7:30 p.m. April 14, Daily’s Place in Jacksonville; sold out, see resale options at Ticketmaster.com . The popular performing is going back on the road with his “I Go Back” tour in 2023.

Janet Jackson: 8 p.m. April 19, Amway Center, $86+ at Ticketmaster.com . Five-time Grammy Award winner Janet Jackson is making her highly-anticipated return to the road after four years with her Together Again tour featuring special guest Ludacris.

Ed Sheeran: 7 p.m. May 20, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, $79+ at Ticketmaster.com . The English singer-songwriter is heading on tour across the U.S. and his only Florida stop is in Tampa.

Paramore: 7 p.m. June 13, Amway Center; sold out, see resale options at Ticketmaster.com . Paramore is back with their sixth studio album, “This Is Why,” and a 26-date tour featuring guests such as Bloc Party in Orlando.

Thomas Rhett: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Amway Center, $25.50+ at Ticketmaster.com . The country star is visiting 40 cities in 27 states on his “Home Team 23″ tour and will appear in Orlando with guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

