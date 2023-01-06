Read full article on original website
TN identifies spot in Morristown as a potential site for future industrial development
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said Monday that a site in Morristown showed promise as a future spot for industrial development. The department's "Certified Sites" program is meant to help local governments across the state prepare large sites to be "construction ready" for...
1450wlaf.com
Light agenda for Caryville; road drive fundraiser set for playground
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Last night the Caryville Board of Mayor and Aldermen met with only two items on the agenda. First up on the agenda was Denise Davis, CPA with Warren Jackson CPA’s LLC, who presented the board with 2020-21 audit. Davis reported no findings in the audit. She also noted that the town received the “highest opinion you can receive”. The board approved the audit as presented.
1450wlaf.com
A busy Friday for the Campbell County Rural Fire Service
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – An out of control brushfire threatening structures sent firefighters with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service to Hunters Lane on Friday afternoon. The CCRFS were called out at 2:47pm and was able to quickly contain the fire before it reached any structures. Seven hours later...
WATE
Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters
With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
Sheriff urging caution after Blount County resident loses $1K to rental scam
The Blount County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam targeting potential renters.
Dutch Bros Coffee to open in Morristown, Sevierville
Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first greater Knoxville area location Wednesday, Jan. 11 along W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown.
1450wlaf.com
Traffic on I-75 north in Campbell County is backed up at MM 133.6
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A non-injury accident on I-75, almost to Caryville on the northbound side, has traffic backed up for miles. Taking Highway 116 out of Lake City/Rocky Top is your best bet to avoid an even longer delay. Responding units are the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell...
1450wlaf.com
Martha (King) Quirk, age 73, of Jellico
Martha (King) Quirk, age 73, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away early Monday morning, January 9, 2023, at Beech Tree Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center in Jellico. Arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later by the Cox & Son Funeral Home. Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico is in charge...
1450wlaf.com
Commissioners talk hiring VA director, memorializing road, more business
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – County commissioners met on Monday evening for their workshop to discuss upcoming agenda items including the selling of a sheriff’s department K-9, as well as memorializing a section of road in honor of former commissioner Whit Goins. Reports on the sanitation department, as well as the EMS services were also discussed, as was hiring a Veteran’s Affairs Director.
1450wlaf.com
New stop light coming to four lane-Eagle Market intersection
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Town of Jacksboro has hired two additional police officers and accepted one resignation. On Thursday night, the Jacksboro Board of Mayor and Aldermen hired Shayne Wilburn as a full- time officer and Brian Hurst as a part-time officer. The board also accepted the resignation...
'Food is expensive now'| Generous House hosts drive-thru pantry for community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Generous House lent a helping hand to the people of Knoxville by hosting a drive-thru pantry. The nonprofit gave groceries, hot meals, clothing and other necessities to people in need. Ciera Etter, the director of Generous House said the high cost of goods makes it...
1450wlaf.com
December activity for the CCSO released
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Sheriff Wayne Barton and his staff share their monthly activity report from around Campbell County. This morning, the sheriff is providing a summary of the month of December activity. “I would like to thank our deputies for providing excellent service across all parts...
Remains found in golf bag at Douglas Lake identified through DNA Doe Project
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
1450wlaf.com
Camelot offering free foster parenting classes
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The need for foster parents is at an all-time high. People who want to become Camelot foster parents can now take the required classes soon. New sessions are beginning and registration is easy. Anyone who wants information on these classes will be sent an invitation...
wvlt.tv
Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville
In the video, a semi-truck went through the yard and over the 10-foot retaining wall. The body of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato was found along Douglas Lake in March 2019. New Guidelines from American Academy of Pediatrics. Updated: 11 hours ago. Doctor weighs in on new American Academy of Pediatrics Guidelines:...
thesmokies.com
21 best restaurants in Sevierville TN [2023]
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. On the map, the West Prong of the Little River divides Sevierville from Pigeon Forge. It’s...
Did you win? Unclaimed Knoxville Powerball ticket worth $150K
A Knoxville Powerball ticket tripled winnings last night from $50,000 to $150,000. It was sold at a Knoxville gas station.
9 people displaced after apartment fire in North Knoxville
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Fire Department.
Dirty kitchen, no date marking system found at Knoxville bar
A casual dining and craft beer place has the lowest health inspection grade of the week. The inspector found several critical health violations in his report from a dirty kitchen to food stored without lids.
