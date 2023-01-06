CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Last night the Caryville Board of Mayor and Aldermen met with only two items on the agenda. First up on the agenda was Denise Davis, CPA with Warren Jackson CPA’s LLC, who presented the board with 2020-21 audit. Davis reported no findings in the audit. She also noted that the town received the “highest opinion you can receive”. The board approved the audit as presented.

