Stony Brook, NY

Daily Voice

Report Of Man Running In Lake Ronkonkoma Park With Gun Leads To Seizure Of Firearms, Police Say

Police seized an AR-15 rifle and a .32 caliber revolver after responding to a report of a man running around a Long Island park with a gun. Officers responded to Raynor Park, located at 174 Ronkonkoma Ave. in Lake Ronkonkoma, at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, after a 911 caller reported that a man with a gun was running around the lake, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
LAKE RONKONKOMA, NY
Daily Voice

Person Struck, Killed By Train In Bellport

A person was struck and killed by a train on Long Island. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 10:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 just east of Bellport Station. MTA officials said eastbound train 2720 struck an unauthorized person on the tracks, suspending service on the Montauk branch between Patchogue and Speonk for approximately two hours.
BELLPORT, NY
News 12

Bayville man accused of DWI, crashing with 3 children in car

A Bayville man is accused of driving drunk and crashing with three children in the car. Officers say the crash happened before 10 p.m. Sunday in Glen Head. Police tell News 12 a Honda Pilot collided with a parked Kia on Robert Road. Police say the driver of the Honda,...
GLEN HEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

A man and woman allegedly stole assorted items, including a kitchen aid mixer and a 50-inch television from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road on November 19. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

