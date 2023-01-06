Read full article on original website
Police: 3 teens arrested for stealing Land Rover in Lake Success
Detectives say Jabir Robinson, 18, worked with a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old to steal a Land Rover from a garage.
Police: Man arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in New Rochelle
Police say they were notified of a domestic dispute last Thursday on the street at the intersection of North Avenue and The Boulevard.
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
Report Of Man Running In Lake Ronkonkoma Park With Gun Leads To Seizure Of Firearms, Police Say
Police seized an AR-15 rifle and a .32 caliber revolver after responding to a report of a man running around a Long Island park with a gun. Officers responded to Raynor Park, located at 174 Ronkonkoma Ave. in Lake Ronkonkoma, at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, after a 911 caller reported that a man with a gun was running around the lake, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
News 12
NYPD: Man found with fatal gunshot wound in Brooklyn; suspect at large
Police say a man is dead after a late night shooting in Brownsville. The NYPD responded to 37 New Lots Ave. at around 10:20 p.m. and found Reginald Thawney, 50, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. Thawney was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced...
Police: Man slashed in the face while riding train in Manhattan
A man was slashed in the face while riding the train in Manhattan, police say.
Services set for former Rockland County doctor murdered in the Bronx
Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, who was an emergency pediatric physician at Montefiore Nyack years ago, was found dead with stab wounds in Marcus Garvey Park on Dec. 23.
Person Struck, Killed By Train In Bellport
A person was struck and killed by a train on Long Island. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 10:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 just east of Bellport Station. MTA officials said eastbound train 2720 struck an unauthorized person on the tracks, suspending service on the Montauk branch between Patchogue and Speonk for approximately two hours.
4th car stolen from Nassau gas station while victim was pumping gas
In more than one instance the owner was standing just on the other side of the vehicle pumping gas.
News 12
Bayville man accused of DWI, crashing with 3 children in car
A Bayville man is accused of driving drunk and crashing with three children in the car. Officers say the crash happened before 10 p.m. Sunday in Glen Head. Police tell News 12 a Honda Pilot collided with a parked Kia on Robert Road. Police say the driver of the Honda,...
Old Westbury Equestrian Center building that houses 27 horses condemned due to fire code violations
The horses inside the buildings are show horses that compete around the country, including on Long Island at the Hamptons Classic.
News 12
16-year-old killed in Old Brookville crash identified as Seaford High School student
The 16-year-old girl who died in an Old Brookville car crash has been identified as a student at Seaford High School. Students tell News 12 that there was an announcement honoring Angelia Dominguez and her family during first period. Police say Dominguez was killed in a crash early Sunday when...
Woman Accused Of Setting Fire To Williston Park Home With 2 Other People Inside
A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she set fire to a Long Island home that was occupied by two other people. Officers responded to a residential fire in Williston Park at about 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Nassau County Police Department said. When police arrived...
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
33-Year-Old Accused Of Leaving Scene After Striking Man With Car In East Islip
A 33-year-old man was charged after police said he left the scene of a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on Long Island.A 30-year-old Islip man was struck by a car in East Islip at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Suffolk County Police Department said.He was traveling east on Union B…
Nassau PD: Car stolen as driver filled up tank at Westbury gas station
Police say the suspect stole the high-end car, ripping the hose right off at the Shell station on Carmen Avenue.
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifting man
It happened at a Family Dollar on Main Street in downtown Yonkers around 7:30 p.m. Saturday
VIDEO: Thief steals car from pump at Westbury gas station in string of thefts
Police say the suspect stole the 2022 Mercedes, ripping the hose right off at the Shell station on Carmen Avenue. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.
Police: Man arrested for stealing from multiple homes in Putnam, Westchester counties
They say Putnam Valley and Cortlandt Manor saw a string of burglaries from October to December. Investigators worked with state police to catch 42-year-old Harold J. Mann Jr.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
A man and woman allegedly stole assorted items, including a kitchen aid mixer and a 50-inch television from Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road on November 19. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.
