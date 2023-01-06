The Nature Conservancy of Mississippi spoke with the Harrison County Board of Supervisors about the plan to start an oyster shell recycling program on the Coast. Oyster shell recycling programs exist in at least 14 other states. Oyster shells are typically discarded by restaurants and end up in landfills, but the program will instead collect discarded shells and use them to replenish the oyster beds for reproduction.

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO