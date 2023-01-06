Read full article on original website
Blake Pennock ready to roll as Gulfport head football coach
New year, new coach at Gulfport High School where the Admirals are ready to roll under the direction of Blake Pennock, the former Ocean Springs head man meeting his new players behind closed doors for the first time today and now, it’s time to get to work. Now wearing...
Biloxi School District ready to provide emergency medical services
After Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed last week on the field, the Biloxi School District made sure they are prepared if anything were to happen to one of their students. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was treated...
Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs closing for two months starting in February
The City of Ocean Springs is in for a rude awakening on the roads at the beginning of February. Over the weekend, an engineering team broke a sewer main on Hanshaw Road while collecting soil samples. Due to the break, Hanshaw Road will close February 1st and will remain closed...
Rosita’s holds restaurant grand opening in Ocean Springs
Rosita’s Dipping Tacos in Ocean Springs held a ribbon cutting before welcoming in a hungry crowd. Rosita’s first began as a dream. Rosita grew up in Mississippi, but would visit family in California. There she could indulge in all the food she loves: birria, elote, and so much more. Her family loved the food so much they had to share.
Listening session for Ocean Springs community
A listening session was held earlier this evening in Ocean Springs for neighbors to voice any concerns and ask any questions. City leaders from Ocean Springs, Jackson County, and Place SLR created a space for open dialogue among Ocean Springs residents. During the meeting, residents who live within the triangle...
Arbor Day 5K-1 Mile-1/4 Mile Run/Walk/Roll set for February 25th
The 35th annual Arbor Day 5K-1 Mile-1/4 Mile Run/Walk/Roll for disability awareness is Saturday, February 25th, at the Biloxi Town Green. Individuals with disabilities can also participate remotely by calling Disability Connection (228) 604-4020. About 500 individuals participate annually. The Run is a partnership between Disability Connection and the Gulf...
Mississippi Oyster Shell Recycling program aims to collect from restaurants in spring
The Nature Conservancy of Mississippi spoke with the Harrison County Board of Supervisors about the plan to start an oyster shell recycling program on the Coast. Oyster shell recycling programs exist in at least 14 other states. Oyster shells are typically discarded by restaurants and end up in landfills, but the program will instead collect discarded shells and use them to replenish the oyster beds for reproduction.
Gulfport house fire claims home
A Gulfport family survives a house fire over the weekend – thanks to their smoke alarm. Harrison County Fire Rescue received a call at 2:30 Saturday morning about a house fire on Steeplechase Drive, off Landon Road. When responders arrived, the home was already too engulfed in flames to...
Florida man charged with assault of man trying to help him
A Good Samaritan trying to help someone who needed help was assaulted for their efforts Tuesday morning. The man the person tried to help is behind bars. Biloxi Police arrested 26-year-old Jacob Austin Crowson of Orlando, Florida and charged him with aggravated assault and public drunk. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond was set at $50,000.
Walmart Supercenter on HWY 49 celebrates remodel with community event
The Walmart Supercenter on Highway 49 in Gulfport celebrates new renovations with a community carnival. The carnival had plenty of games, face painting, and fun for people of all ages. Inside, there were cooking stations set up and plenty of staff to help costumers find their way around the new store.
Memorial Health System sees slight increase in COVID cases
Memorial Health System says it has seen a slight spike in COVID-19 numbers following the holiday season. Right now, Memorial has 26 in-patient positive cases between the Gulfport campus and Stone County campus with three currently in ICU on ventilators. Because of this slight increase in cases, the health system...
Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Whether it’s monitoring huge sporting events or helping someone with a car accident, law enforcement officers are a critical part of our lives. They keep our communities safe and have the best interest of citizens and the law. In support of their...
