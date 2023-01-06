Read full article on original website
Related
1450wlaf.com
Ciuffini arrested for trespassing at a home
ROCKY TOP/LAKE CITY (WLAF) – A Lake City man is facing multiple charges after being found inside a home where he didn’t have permission to be. Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Bowlin went to Island Cove Rd, Rocky Top, about an individual possibly trespassing on the evening of Dec. 29.
KPD searching for suspects they say burglarized vehicles parked for graveside service
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for four suspects who they said burglarized several vehicles while they were parked for a graveside service on Dec. 30, 2022. They said the vehicles were parked at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Avenue, in West Knoxville. They...
WBIR
Fugitive arrested by KPD after receiving multiple anonymous leads
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers thanked the Knoxville Police Department for taking in a wanted fugitive. Jasmine Lowery was taken into custody Saturday night by KPD. He was wanted on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, domestic assault, theft and robbery, according to Crime Stoppers.
wymt.com
Two convicted felons arrested on new charges following recent traffic stop
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent traffic stop landed two convicted felons in jail on new charges. On Saturday, Williamsburg Police stopped a car on Elm Street for traffic violations. During a search of the car, officers found a gun, what they suspected to be heroin and other drug...
A Tennessee man who sported a sheriff's vest and pulled over multiple people to conduct bogus traffic stops was arrested for impersonating an officer: police
Jackson Jones, 19, was arrested in Oklahoma and was charged with transporting an open container and impersonating an officer, police say.
wvlt.tv
2 arrested after drugs, paraphernalia revealed in search, Union Co. sheriff says
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge. Documents stated that the former deputy clerk accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on “numerous” occasions. Updated: 6 hours ago. Hive Life hosted its third annual conference and trade show at the...
q95fm.net
Tennessee Man Arrested In Bell County On Drug Trafficking Charges
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 2:50pm, Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Ford Taurus after it was seen not giving turn signals on two separate occasions at Long’s Pic Pac. After making contact with the driver, 58-year-old Howard Wilson of Russellville, Tennessee,...
sam1039.com
Armed And Dangerous Whitley County Man Arrested
Police say an “armed and dangerous” Whitley County man was found and arrested. Officers say 25-year-old Brady Bowman was accused of shooting at a family member and leaving the Pleasant View area in a car. The car was later found on Little Wolf Creek Road, but officials said Bowman got out of the car and fled on foot. Bowman was eventually found on top of a mountain in a tree stand. He was taken into custody and charged with wanton endangerment, but officials say other charges are pending. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
WDEF
Douglas Lake Homicide Victim Identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A 2019 homicide victim found at Douglas Lake was identified as Earl Pizzoferrato of Knoxville on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing. Nearly three years ago, an individual reported a suspicious golf bag on the shore of...
indherald.com
Officer, civilian injured in Oneida collision
ONEIDA | Two people were injured in an accident here Friday evening that involved a Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputy responding to a call and a private vehicle. None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening, but one of the occupants of the private vehicle — retired educator and coach Ted Williams — was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested For Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Julia Rae Davis age 57 of Paris, KY on Thursday afternoon January 5, 2023 at approximately 3:20 PM. The arrest occurred at a motel in southern Laurel County approximately 9 miles South of London after Sgt. Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of illegal use of a debit/credit card and that the person allegedly using it was staying there.
thebig1063.com
Traffic stop in Pineville yields drugs and trafficking charges for a Tennessee man
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 2:50pm, Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Ford Taurus after it was seen not giving turn signals on two separate occasions at Long's Pic Pac. After making contact with the driver, 58-year-old Howard Wilson of Russellville, Tennessee, and...
wymt.com
Pulaski County man arrested following violent incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022. An indictment was issued for Sean O. Campbell, 48, on Friday. Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender. Officials...
wvlt.tv
WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. Eugene Thomas, the man who lives at the home on Snapp Road, said the semi-truck was moving over for an oncoming Toyota Tacoma truck when its wheels went off the road.
Tennessee man told deputies he threw puppies off bridge because shelters ‘could not take them’
A man admitted to throwing six puppies over the Bone Camp Bridge into a frozen lake in Sunbright last week.
wivk.com
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is Investigating after a Scott County Deputy is Involved in a Vehicle Accident During Emergency Call
The Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating after a Scott County deputy, who was responding to an emergency call, and two people in another vehicle were injured in a crash. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says 32 year-old Ronald Lee Johnson was responding to a call in the Winfield area when a car driven by a 70 year-old woman with a 72 year-old passenger failed to yield the right of way and entered the traffic path of the deputy’s cruiser near the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and N. Main Street in Oneida Friday evening.
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced to two years of probation in case involving stolen car ring
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused of accepting bribes to title stolen cars was sentenced to two years of probation on Friday. Brandy Thornton was one of two deputy clerks accused in the case. On Monday, Aug. 29, Thornton pleaded guilty at the U.S....
1 person ‘pinned’ after crash in New Tazewell
Crews worked to rescue a person who was "pinned" after a car crash in New Tazewell Friday.
1450wlaf.com
Traffic on I-75 north in Campbell County is backed up at MM 133.6
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A non-injury accident on I-75, almost to Caryville on the northbound side, has traffic backed up for miles. Taking Highway 116 out of Lake City/Rocky Top is your best bet to avoid an even longer delay. Responding units are the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell...
bbbtv12.com
Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs
Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of...
Comments / 0