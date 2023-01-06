ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
1450wlaf.com

Ciuffini arrested for trespassing at a home

ROCKY TOP/LAKE CITY (WLAF) – A Lake City man is facing multiple charges after being found inside a home where he didn’t have permission to be. Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Bowlin went to Island Cove Rd, Rocky Top, about an individual possibly trespassing on the evening of Dec. 29.
ROCKY TOP, TN
WBIR

Fugitive arrested by KPD after receiving multiple anonymous leads

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers thanked the Knoxville Police Department for taking in a wanted fugitive. Jasmine Lowery was taken into custody Saturday night by KPD. He was wanted on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, domestic assault, theft and robbery, according to Crime Stoppers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Tennessee Man Arrested In Bell County On Drug Trafficking Charges

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 2:50pm, Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Ford Taurus after it was seen not giving turn signals on two separate occasions at Long’s Pic Pac. After making contact with the driver, 58-year-old Howard Wilson of Russellville, Tennessee,...
PINEVILLE, KY
sam1039.com

Armed And Dangerous Whitley County Man Arrested

Police say an “armed and dangerous” Whitley County man was found and arrested. Officers say 25-year-old Brady Bowman was accused of shooting at a family member and leaving the Pleasant View area in a car. The car was later found on Little Wolf Creek Road, but officials said Bowman got out of the car and fled on foot. Bowman was eventually found on top of a mountain in a tree stand. He was taken into custody and charged with wanton endangerment, but officials say other charges are pending. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
WDEF

Douglas Lake Homicide Victim Identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A 2019 homicide victim found at Douglas Lake was identified as Earl Pizzoferrato of Knoxville on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing. Nearly three years ago, an individual reported a suspicious golf bag on the shore of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Officer, civilian injured in Oneida collision

ONEIDA | Two people were injured in an accident here Friday evening that involved a Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputy responding to a call and a private vehicle. None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening, but one of the occupants of the private vehicle — retired educator and coach Ted Williams — was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
ONEIDA, TN
q95fm.net

Laurel County Woman Arrested For Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Julia Rae Davis age 57 of Paris, KY on Thursday afternoon January 5, 2023 at approximately 3:20 PM. The arrest occurred at a motel in southern Laurel County approximately 9 miles South of London after Sgt. Mehler was dispatched to a complaint of illegal use of a debit/credit card and that the person allegedly using it was staying there.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pulaski County man arrested following violent incident

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022. An indictment was issued for Sean O. Campbell, 48, on Friday. Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender. Officials...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. Eugene Thomas, the man who lives at the home on Snapp Road, said the semi-truck was moving over for an oncoming Toyota Tacoma truck when its wheels went off the road.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wivk.com

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is Investigating after a Scott County Deputy is Involved in a Vehicle Accident During Emergency Call

The Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating after a Scott County deputy, who was responding to an emergency call, and two people in another vehicle were injured in a crash. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says 32 year-old Ronald Lee Johnson was responding to a call in the Winfield area when a car driven by a 70 year-old woman with a 72 year-old passenger failed to yield the right of way and entered the traffic path of the deputy’s cruiser near the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and N. Main Street in Oneida Friday evening.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Traffic on I-75 north in Campbell County is backed up at MM 133.6

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A non-injury accident on I-75, almost to Caryville on the northbound side, has traffic backed up for miles. Taking Highway 116 out of Lake City/Rocky Top is your best bet to avoid an even longer delay. Responding units are the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs

Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of...
OAK RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy