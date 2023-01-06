ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

earnthenecklace.com

Vanessa Pacheco Leaving WDAM-TV: Where Is the Hattiesburg Anchor Going?

When Vanessa Pacheco revealed she would be leaving WDAM-TV, her fans believed it would be difficult to replace her. She is a huge part of the WDAM 7 News team and has done an outstanding job. Hattiesburg residents will surely miss her Friday Mood segment on the broadcast. However, since Vanessa Pacheco has decided to leave WDAM, her devoted following has many unanswered questions. They especially want to know where she is headed next and whether she is also leaving Mississippi. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from the station.
HATTIESBURG, MS
utv44.com

Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WDSU

Chapel Hart honored at Mississippi State Capitol

Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans. During season 17 of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man dies after crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died in a hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police said emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road. A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX had collided in the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County School District bus was rear-ended at a railroad crossing in Hattiesburg Friday afternoon. According to FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman, neither the bus driver nor any of the students on the bus reported injuries during the incident. Freeman said the bus had stopped at...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Waynesboro police car stolen from parking lot in Laurel

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are searching for the person who stole a Waynesboro police car in Jones County on Tuesday, January 3. The Laurel Leader Call reported the car was stolen from a parking lot behind Lee’s Coffee and Tea late Tuesday night in Laurel. It was reported missing the next morning when […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Waynesboro man’s bond set after Laurel MDOC incident

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro man had bond set at a collective $65,000 Friday on four charges, including felony counts of simple assault on a police officer and possession of a firearm by a felon. Ahkeem Lacey, 28, made his first appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Friday on filed...
LAUREL, MS
mageenews.com

Look who has Qualified for Election!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. As of 5:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023, the following people have qualified for upcoming election in Simpson County. Deadline for...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Memorial Health System sees slight increase in COVID cases

Memorial Health System says it has seen a slight spike in COVID-19 numbers following the holiday season. Right now, Memorial has 26 in-patient positive cases between the Gulfport campus and Stone County campus with three currently in ICU on ventilators. Because of this slight increase in cases, the health system...
GULFPORT, MS

