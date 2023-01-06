Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
earnthenecklace.com
Vanessa Pacheco Leaving WDAM-TV: Where Is the Hattiesburg Anchor Going?
When Vanessa Pacheco revealed she would be leaving WDAM-TV, her fans believed it would be difficult to replace her. She is a huge part of the WDAM 7 News team and has done an outstanding job. Hattiesburg residents will surely miss her Friday Mood segment on the broadcast. However, since Vanessa Pacheco has decided to leave WDAM, her devoted following has many unanswered questions. They especially want to know where she is headed next and whether she is also leaving Mississippi. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from the station.
utv44.com
Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
WDSU
Chapel Hart honored at Mississippi State Capitol
Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans. During season 17 of...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Mississippi
A fast-growing restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country recently opened another new location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi location in Petal.
Man dies after crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died in a hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police said emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road. A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX had collided in the […]
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. school bus hit at railroad crossing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County School District bus was rear-ended at a railroad crossing in Hattiesburg Friday afternoon. According to FCSD Superintendent Brian Freeman, neither the bus driver nor any of the students on the bus reported injuries during the incident. Freeman said the bus had stopped at...
Officials: More than quarter million people visit Mississippi small-town Christmas celebration
Officials with one of Mississippi’s grandest Christmas celebrations report that more than a quarter-million people visited Marion County during its “Experience Columbia” event. Organizers are busy dismantling the temporary ice skating rink that was built for the event and taking down the Christmas decorations that covered most...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi felon with AR-15 rifle, drugs
A traffic stop in Pearl River County ended with arrest of a Mississippi felon on weapons and drug charges,. On Friday, January 6, at around 1:15 a.m. a PRSD deputy was patrolling the area of Hwy 26 between Hwy 11 and Hwy 53. The deputy observed a vehicle traveling towards...
Waynesboro police car stolen from parking lot in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are searching for the person who stole a Waynesboro police car in Jones County on Tuesday, January 3. The Laurel Leader Call reported the car was stolen from a parking lot behind Lee’s Coffee and Tea late Tuesday night in Laurel. It was reported missing the next morning when […]
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro man’s bond set after Laurel MDOC incident
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro man had bond set at a collective $65,000 Friday on four charges, including felony counts of simple assault on a police officer and possession of a firearm by a felon. Ahkeem Lacey, 28, made his first appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Friday on filed...
WDAM-TV
Two businesses open for ‘Columbia Christmas’ remaining open permanently
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two businesses that opened in downtown Columbia for this year’s “Experience a Columbia Christmas” now will be open permanently. Joe Rocco’s Brooklyn Pizzeria and Frosty’s Sweets & Eats both are located on Main Street at Second Street. Both did such good...
mageenews.com
Look who has Qualified for Election!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. As of 5:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023, the following people have qualified for upcoming election in Simpson County. Deadline for...
wxxv25.com
Memorial Health System sees slight increase in COVID cases
Memorial Health System says it has seen a slight spike in COVID-19 numbers following the holiday season. Right now, Memorial has 26 in-patient positive cases between the Gulfport campus and Stone County campus with three currently in ICU on ventilators. Because of this slight increase in cases, the health system...
