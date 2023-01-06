Video: Sunny and cool Friday before temperatures drop overnight in Central Florida A cold front that moved through Florida on Thursday will keep our weather cool and clear throughout the weekend. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front that moved through Florida on Thursday will keep our weather cool and clear throughout the weekend.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Most of Central Florida saw temperatures in the 50s Friday morning.

Our area will have clear skies Friday with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will also drop down into the 40s overnight and into early Saturday morning.

Our weekend forecast looks great with clear skies and high temperatures in the 70s.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

©2023 Cox Media Group