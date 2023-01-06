Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Georgia's Bennett an underdog again in NFL's QB draft class
Stetson Bennett has a new world of doubters to disprove. After winning a second consecutive national championship at Georgia, the 25-year-old quarterback is now facing questions about his NFL draft qualifications. Bennett (5-11, 190) is seen as undersized and lacking elite arm strength —the same questions he faced when he walked on at Georgia in 2017. After leaving for junior college and returning to win back-to-back titles, including Monday night’s 65-7 rout of TCU, Bennett is being excluded from the list of top quarterback prospects in the April NFL draft. After watching Bennett pass for four touchdowns and rush for two scores against TCU, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said draft experts are making the same mistake college recruiters made six years ago.
IMG Academy coach gives scouting report on his four players who signed with Hurricanes
What are the Miami Hurricanes getting with their four talented new freshmen from IMG Academy, the Bradenton-based prep boarding school that’s considered one of the nation’s top amateur sports training destinations?
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Lincoln Riley won't hire a special teams coordinator for 2023 at USC
The USC Trojans are just over a week removed from a stunning, heartbreaking 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl. Following the loss, many wondered if defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was coming back in 2023. However, Lincoln Riley made it clear that Grinch will return. Moreover,...
