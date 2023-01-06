ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters battle blaze in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in Lynn on Saturday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Valley Avenue determined a fire that started in the basement had burned its way to the upper floors. The residents got out of the building safely.
LYNN, MA
Construction worker takes a deadly fall at Mass General Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A construction worker died Monday after falling several floors at Mass General Hospital. Emergency personnel were seen working on a deck about a third of the way up the building. Witnesses say the incident was shocking. “As soon as I looked down, I saw about a dozen...
BOSTON, MA
Motorcyclist killed in Hudson, NH crash

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire on Monday night. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Derry Street and Route 102 found the injured motorcyclist and immediately began to administer life-saving measures, according to police.
HUDSON, NH
Investigation underway after man, woman shot in car in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man and woman were shot while sitting in a car in Cambridge on Monday. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Washington and Windsor streets around 8:15 p.m. found two victims who had been shot while sitting inside a car, according to police.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MBTA says repairs at JFK/UMass station are almost complete

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA says workers are almost done making repairs at the JFK/UMass station in Dorchester. Crews spent the weekend fixing structural problems with the pedestrian bridge entrance to the stop on Columbia Road. That entrance is expected to reopen by the end of the week. Last...
BOSTON, MA
Green Line operator on trial in connection with crash that injured 27 people

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Green Line operator charged with gross negligence in connection with a July 2021 crash that sent 27 people to the hospital is on trial starting Tuesday. Prosecutors say Own Turner, 50, was speeding, going three times the legal limit when he plowed into the back of another trolley on Comm Ave in Boston. They say he did not apply the breaks.
BOSTON, MA
Investigators find possible evidence tied to disappearance of Cohasset mother

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators have found possible evidence tied to the disappearance of a Cohasset mother of three, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading...
COHASSET, MA
Three-alarm fire destroys Lynn home after flames tear through house

LYNN, Mass. — The residents of a Lynn home are safe after a three-alarm fire tore through their building on Saturday. The Lynn Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 13 Valley Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said crews found flames in the basement...
LYNN, MA
Police investigating possible shooting in Belmont

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a possible shooting in Belmont on Monday night after finding evidence of a shooting at the scene and learning that two possible gunshot victims were being treated at local hospitals. Officers responding to two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot...
BELMONT, MA
Neighbors of missing Cohasset woman eager for answers as search continues

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors of a missing Cohasset woman are eager for answers as the investigation into her disappearance continues. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home.
COHASSET, MA
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham

A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
DEDHAM, MA
Officials announce ID of previously unidentified female body found in NH in 1971

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body that was found in Bedford, New Hampshire, in 1971, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, Colonel Nathan Noyes of the New Hampshire State Police, and Chief John Bryfonski of the Bedford Police Department announced Monday. With forensic...
BEDFORD, NH
Multiple vehicles damaged after crash in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple parked vehicles were damaged following an early morning crash in Roxbury on Sunday. Fire crews were called to the scene on Walnut Avenue. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
BOSTON, MA
Woman stabbed in Quincy due to road rage

One person was stabbed as a result of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found people in an altercation near Bay State Road.
QUINCY, MA

