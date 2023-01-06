Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
kshb.com
Kansas City to enjoy another day of unseasonably warm temperatures
Next storm system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning with rain changing to snow. Temperatures rise above freezing Thursday afternoon. Tuesday: Enjoy another warm January day! We expect a few more clouds and less wind. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 61°. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 34°
kshb.com
Stretch of warm weather Monday-Wednesday; Next storm arrives Wednesday evening
Our next storm system slated for Wednesday night-Thursday. Main course looks mainly wet with some wet snow for dessert. Sunday Night: Clear and nearly calm conditions. Not as cold when you wake up Monday morning. Wind: S 3-8 mph Low: 32°. Monday: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy sky. A nice...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Quick hitting storms in a sea of warmth (MON-1/9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re now coming into the coldest time of the winter on average. On average, the next two weeks from the 10th through the 23rd are the coldest from a high and low standpoint. Yet here we are looking at more 50s to come. And...
kshb.com
Wintry weather ending, just cold temperatures tonight
Skies slowly clear out overnight with cold temperatures. Temperatures warm into the middle 50s through Wednesday before our next rain chance. Tonight: Slowly clearing skies with cold temperatures. Wind: N 5-10 mph Low: 23°. Sunday: Morning clouds quickly give way to afternoon sunshine. A much nicer day of the weekend....
KMBC.com
Big changes on the way for the weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mostly sunny sky this morning will turn mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Not as chilly. High 49. Colder Saturday with a chance of light freezing drizzle, snowflakes and rain showers during the morning and afternoon. Light snow accumulations up to 1’’ are possible north and east of Kansas City across central and northern Missouri, but accumulations beyond a dusting are unlikely for the Kansas City area. Freezing drizzle could create slick spots on some roads, but at this time widespread icy conditions are not expected. It’ll be a cold day with a high of 36. Warmer Sunday with more sunshine. High 44. Warmer still on Monday with scattered clouds and sun. High 52. Mostly sunny Tuesday. High 45. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 48. Chance of a light rain/snow mix Thursday. High 45. Mostly cloudy next Friday. High 41.
republic-online.com
PHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weather
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas. Anderson’s body was found in the parking lot of an...
KMBC.com
String of house fires plague the same block in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City family has been displaced after their home caught fire in the 2800 block of Van Brunt Blvd. Monday morning. The property manager, who didn’t wish to be identified, said the home went through four to six months of renovations which were completed in August.
With egg prices up, Kansas City-area farmers flush with business
Egg prices are more expensive than ever, and sometimes they aren't even on the shelves, sending some customers scrambling to local farms.
northwestmoinfo.com
Excelsior Springs Man Hurt In Monday Morning Crash
An Excelsior Springs man was left with moderate injuries early this (Monday) morning in a one-vehicle crash on I-35. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Carl R. Driskill was driving a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on I-35 at mile-marker 15.2 in Clay County at 5:30 this morning when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway.
1 in serious condition after KCFD rescues vehicle from Brush Creek
One person is in serious condition after the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department rescued a vehicle from Brush Creek overnight.
New Kansas City BBQ store promises to turn anyone into a pitmaster
A Kansas City barbecue store called Proud Souls opens in the Northland, promising to help turn anyone into a pitmaster with classes, supplies.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
Multiple KCK police chases end in serious injury in one year
Over the last year, six KCK police department chases have ended in serious injury. Sunday someone was killed and two others were hospitalized.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Kansas City, KS
Kansas City in Wyandotte County is one of the top destinations in Kansas. It is located northeast of the state, where the rivers of Kansas and Missouri meet. The city traces its origin to several separate towns consolidated in 1886. Home to neighborhoods with diverse cultures and rich histories, the...
WIBW
Shawnee woman hospitalized after swerving across traffic, hitting barrier wall
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and swerved across lanes of traffic on the interstate and hit a barrier wall. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan....
Historic Sauer Castle in Kansas City, Kansas, set to be part of tax sale
Sauer Castle is schedule to be part of a tax sale meant to pay the owner’s unpaid taxes — unless he arranges another method to avoid losing it.
territorysupply.com
9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri
As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
Two dead in Sunday overnight double shooting in KCMO
According to the Kansas City Department, two people are dead after a double shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near East 73rd Street.
Winning Scratcher sold in Independence is 200th $1M+ prize in Missouri Lottery history
The winning “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was sold at QuikTrip, 6501 E. Highway 40, in Independence, according to Missouri Lottery.
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
