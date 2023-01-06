ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City to enjoy another day of unseasonably warm temperatures

Next storm system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning with rain changing to snow. Temperatures rise above freezing Thursday afternoon. Tuesday: Enjoy another warm January day! We expect a few more clouds and less wind. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 61°. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 34°
Wintry weather ending, just cold temperatures tonight

Skies slowly clear out overnight with cold temperatures. Temperatures warm into the middle 50s through Wednesday before our next rain chance. Tonight: Slowly clearing skies with cold temperatures. Wind: N 5-10 mph Low: 23°. Sunday: Morning clouds quickly give way to afternoon sunshine. A much nicer day of the weekend....
Big changes on the way for the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mostly sunny sky this morning will turn mostly cloudy by the end of the day. Not as chilly. High 49. Colder Saturday with a chance of light freezing drizzle, snowflakes and rain showers during the morning and afternoon. Light snow accumulations up to 1’’ are possible north and east of Kansas City across central and northern Missouri, but accumulations beyond a dusting are unlikely for the Kansas City area. Freezing drizzle could create slick spots on some roads, but at this time widespread icy conditions are not expected. It’ll be a cold day with a high of 36. Warmer Sunday with more sunshine. High 44. Warmer still on Monday with scattered clouds and sun. High 52. Mostly sunny Tuesday. High 45. Mostly cloudy Wednesday. High 48. Chance of a light rain/snow mix Thursday. High 45. Mostly cloudy next Friday. High 41.
PHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas. Anderson’s body was found in the parking lot of an...
String of house fires plague the same block in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City family has been displaced after their home caught fire in the 2800 block of Van Brunt Blvd. Monday morning. The property manager, who didn’t wish to be identified, said the home went through four to six months of renovations which were completed in August.
Excelsior Springs Man Hurt In Monday Morning Crash

An Excelsior Springs man was left with moderate injuries early this (Monday) morning in a one-vehicle crash on I-35. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Carl R. Driskill was driving a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on I-35 at mile-marker 15.2 in Clay County at 5:30 this morning when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway.
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
15 Free Things to Do in Kansas City, KS

Kansas City in Wyandotte County is one of the top destinations in Kansas. It is located northeast of the state, where the rivers of Kansas and Missouri meet. The city traces its origin to several separate towns consolidated in 1886. Home to neighborhoods with diverse cultures and rich histories, the...
9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri

As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
