Alliance, OH

Trailstar staff donates food to Alliance's Clothed in Righteousness

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
Employees of Trailstar in Smith Township didn’t hold back for the company’s annual canned food drive. A total of 2,489 individual food items were collected and donated to Clothed in Righteousness of Alliance. A monetary donation also was given to the charity that works with the homeless and needy of the Greater Alliance area to purchase additional needed items. “It was heartwarming to see our employees join together, and get a little competitive, and donate during the holiday season. We look forward to helping more organizations in the community,” company officials said in a news release.

