On April 22nd at 2 p.m. on a Friday, Jimmy Ray Hawkins was killed during a shooting at long beach. Police stated that Hawkins and a woman that is remained unanimous were perched inside of a parked car in the 3300 block of Andy street when suddenly two culprits came towards them driving in a “light-colored sedan and opened fire” said the police ( this can be found at pressinterprise.com ). Soon after this fatality officers were swiftly called over to arrive at the scene. Upon arriving the paramedics proclaimed Jimmy Ray Hawkins, who was a Bellflower local, to be dead at the scene. Fortunately, the paramedics arrived at just the right time and they were able to save the woman accompanying Jimmy R. Hawkins, as she was rushed to the hospital and treated properly, overcoming her critical conditions, which included many shots to her upper body, and major blood loss. As this occurred the “light-colored sedan” ( the car of the suspects ) fled the scene initial to the police’s arrival.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO