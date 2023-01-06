Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police sought the public’s help Monday to find the gunman who killed a man in Long Beach. Jaevion Tasby, 30, of Long Beach, was shot at about 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect Sought
Police sought the public's help Monday to find the gunman who killed a man in Long Beach.
2urbangirls.com
Elderly pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A woman in her 80s was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday while crossing a street in East Hollywood, and authorities sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. The woman was injured at about 7 a.m. in a crosswalk at Sunset Boulevard...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police investigating murder in 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard
On January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a hit shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the ground near a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department were on scene treating the victim when officers arrived. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and Fire Department personnel determined the victim deceased at the scene.
foxla.com
Coroner identifies man shot and killed by LAPD in South LA
LOS ANGELES - Official Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles. The man was identified as Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's...
2urbangirls.com
Driver flees scene after deadly South LA crash
LOS ANGELES – A teen has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in the South Los Angeles area. Paramedics were sent to the 100 block of East 111th Place shortly before 8 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The SUV had four people inside — a...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman fatally stabbed in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA (CNS) – A knife-wielding man who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Tuesday. The stabbing victim was identified as Sheila Ashley, 49. The shooting occurred...
foxla.com
7-Eleven robberies: 1 of 2 suspects in deadly crime spree across SoCal sentenced
LOS ANGELES - One of two suspects arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven robberies and three murders as part of a violent crime spree spanning four Southern California counties last July was sentenced Monday. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to seven years in state prison...
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach shooting leaves man injured
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man took himself to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. The wound was not considered life-threatening, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers dispatched at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday to the 2200 block...
shssharkattack.com
Second suspect from April ( long beach ) shooting finally uncovered and tooken care of?
On April 22nd at 2 p.m. on a Friday, Jimmy Ray Hawkins was killed during a shooting at long beach. Police stated that Hawkins and a woman that is remained unanimous were perched inside of a parked car in the 3300 block of Andy street when suddenly two culprits came towards them driving in a “light-colored sedan and opened fire” said the police ( this can be found at pressinterprise.com ). Soon after this fatality officers were swiftly called over to arrive at the scene. Upon arriving the paramedics proclaimed Jimmy Ray Hawkins, who was a Bellflower local, to be dead at the scene. Fortunately, the paramedics arrived at just the right time and they were able to save the woman accompanying Jimmy R. Hawkins, as she was rushed to the hospital and treated properly, overcoming her critical conditions, which included many shots to her upper body, and major blood loss. As this occurred the “light-colored sedan” ( the car of the suspects ) fled the scene initial to the police’s arrival.
KTLA.com
Pasadena police investigating shooting; 1 victim taken to hospital
Police in Pasadena were investigating a shooting Sunday evening that sent at least one person to the hospital. The incident, according to police, occurred just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found one victim suffering from a non-fatal gunshot...
Man found fatally shot under Sixth Street Bridge, suspect at large
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in Boyle Heights on Friday night. The victim is a 25-year-old Hispanic man. His identity has not been released by Los Angeles Police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting under the Sixth Street Bridge near 6th and Mission around 10 p.m. […]
18-month-old, 13-year-old in grave condition in South L.A. hit-run crash
Three minors and a woman were hospitalized following a two-car hit-and-run collision in South Los Angeles Monday morning.A two-car collision was reported just before 8 a.m. at 110 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.Four patients were extricated from an SUV at the scene. Three pediatric patients were reported at the scene, with ages listed as 18 months old; 13 years old; and 16 years old. A 35-year-old woman was also injured.LAFD Captain Erik Scott said a high-speed collision occurred in the intersection of Main Street and 111th Place, pushing the vehicles southbound. At least one...
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Long Beach: Police
A man is dead after he was shot while sitting in the driver’s seat of his car in Long Beach Friday night, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The attack in the 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard was perpetrated by a shooter who fled the scene on foot after the assault at about […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID South Gate shooting victim
SOUTH GATE – A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to...
2urbangirls.com
Deputies kill man in Santa Clarita, Sheriff Luna silent
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A knife-wielding man was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road,...
foxla.com
Man allegedly holding knife shot, killed by Tustin PD
TUSTIN, Calif. - One man was killed Sunday after police shot at a man allegedly holding a knife in the Tustin area, according to officials. Tustin Police received calls about a man walking in the area of Warner Avenue and Red Hill Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. According to reports, the man was seen holding a large knife and allegedly had blood on his hands and clothes.
2urbangirls.com
Possible gang-related shooting leaves one dead in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Orange County officers kill bloodied man holding a knife
TUSTIN, Calif. – Tustin police officers killed a bloodied, knife-wielding man Sunday. The officers responded at about 8:35 a.m. to a call about a suspicious subject holding a large knife with blood on his hands and clothing in the area of Warner and Red Hill avenues, according to Tustin police Sgt. Colt Kirwan.
Woman, 3 children critically injured in two-vehicle crash in South L.A.
A woman and three children were critically injured Monday when the SUV they were in collided with another vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and two of the children were listed in grave condition.
