Wyoming State

104.7 KISS FM

Who Owns The Most Land In Wyoming And 2 Super Bowl Trophies?

Are you be shocked to know that the owner of the most land in Wyoming not only has two Super Bowl Championships with St. Louis/ LA Rams of the NFL, two Stanley Cup Championships with the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL, one MLS Cup championship with the Colorado Rapids and two National Lacrosse League Championships with the Colorado Mammoth and owns the Denver Nuggets?
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Needs Volunteer Weather Observers

Satellite technology has helped us learn a lot about the weather. But it can't do everything. Sometimes we need a person actually in that weather to have a look at what's going on. That's where you come in. Wyoming is a little low on weather stations. Okay, a lot low.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Wyomingites Need To Stop Being Negative If They Want To Succeed

When you think about the goals you want to reach, being positive is key to keep on track. Changing the way you think and talk is one step in the process for you to succeed. You've heard the saying 'mind over matter', right? If you're mind is positive, you'll have a better chance of having a good outlook and making your goals attainable.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

These 10 Items Are All Cheaper Than Eggs In Wyoming

It's a new year and you may be trying to eat better. Eggs may be on the menu for breakfast, but you may have to take a loan out to get a dozen. The price of eggs has increased nearly 50% in the last year. According to CNBC, the main culprit is the death of millions of laying hen due to avian flu. In November the average price per dozen of large grade A eggs was $3.59, which doubled from October. You also have to look at the supply chain issues we've faced over the last couple years and inflation, when you think about the large price gain.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking

If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Rep. Landon Brown Calls Out Rep. Kevin McCarthy

In a string of Tweets beginning on January 3, Wyoming House Representative Landon Brown shared his perspective on the Speaker of the House debacle ongoing in the House of Representatives. The tweets started after the failed bid by Rep. Kevin McCarthy to secure the vote for House Speaker on January 3.
WYOMING STATE
