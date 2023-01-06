ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT said traffic is slowed down in both directions on I-85 after a vehicle crashed into the median in Spartanburg County. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north the interstate near the 82 mile marker when it crash into the median just after 7 a.m.
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from motorcycle crash in Honea Path

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday evening following a motorcycle crash in Honea Path. The Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. on East Greer Street near Black Street. According to the Coroner’s Office, it...
HONEA PATH, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver charged after victim in Cherokee Co. crash dies weeks later

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has been charged after a victim in a crash from December died weeks later. Troopers said the crash initially happened at 11:46 a.m. on Dec. 27. The driver of a utility vehicle was stopped at a stop sign facing south on SC-18 when they attempted to turn left and was hit by a driver in a SUV heading west on SC-18.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Easley Police Department Looking for Missing Runaway

Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party. I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Heather Stevanus was injured in a road rage shooting...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Elderly Woman Shot and Killed in Road Rage Incident

Greenville City Council gives final approval to controversial “Woven” project in tight vote. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. SC house speaker talks about court ruling on state's district map. Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot during reported road rage on I-85, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is injured Sunday following a shooting during a reported road rage incident on I-85, officials said. That's according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

20-year-old arrested, charged after hit-and-run that injured woman

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department said a woman is recovering after a hit-and-run incident that happened on Saturday, Jan. 7. Police said officers arrived on Lewis Street at 10 p.m. in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, police found a woman...
BELTON, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead following crash involving 18-wheeler in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner is responding to a crash that happened on Highway 29 involving an 18-wheeler. Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Ferry Street on Saturday, Jan. 7 at around 10:55 a.m. Troopers said the driver of a Ford truck was traveling north...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man charged after killing 76-year-old Upstate woman

A man has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman in Taylors. Man charged after killing 76-year-old Upstate woman. A man has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman in Taylors. Woman arrested, 10,000 ecstasy pills found during …. Woman arrested, 10,000 ecstasy pills...
TAYLORS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy