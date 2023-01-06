Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT said traffic is slowed down in both directions on I-85 after a vehicle crashed into the median in Spartanburg County. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north the interstate near the 82 mile marker when it crash into the median just after 7 a.m.
WYFF4.com
Upstate man dies following motorcycle accident in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man died following a motorcycle accident Monday night in Anderson County, according to Coroner Greg Shore with Anderson County Coroner's Office. The accident happened around 6 p.m. on East Greer Street near Black Street in Honea Path, Shore said. According to Shore, while...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from motorcycle crash in Honea Path
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday evening following a motorcycle crash in Honea Path. The Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. on East Greer Street near Black Street. According to the Coroner’s Office, it...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Driver charged after victim in Cherokee Co. crash dies weeks later
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has been charged after a victim in a crash from December died weeks later. Troopers said the crash initially happened at 11:46 a.m. on Dec. 27. The driver of a utility vehicle was stopped at a stop sign facing south on SC-18 when they attempted to turn left and was hit by a driver in a SUV heading west on SC-18.
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit on busy Greenville Co. road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says a pedestrian is now dead after being hit by a vehicle. The Coroner’s Office says they were called to the scene around 6:00 p.m. on the 6000 block of White Horse Rd. Sunday. Officials say the vehicle...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Deputies safely locate two missing teens who ran away
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two teens who ran away Monday night have been found. Deputies said 12-year-old Jaylin Walker and 14-year-old Rae’ijah Bradley were last seen near 6201 Augusta Road at around 10:14 p.m. Deputies described Walker as 5 feet 2...
WMAZ
Georgia woman shot in head in front of children in road rage incident on I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A northern Georgia family's night at Monster Jam in Greenville, South Carolina turned into nightmare on Sunday as they were driving back to their home in Stephens County, Georgia. Branden Stevanus, his wife Heather and their 3 and 6-year-old children were heading down I-85 southbound...
WJCL
Authorities: Woman flown to hospital after road rage shooting on South Carolina interstate
Authorities say a road rage incident led to a woman being shot on an interstate in South Carolina on Sunday. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile marker at about 5:40 p.m. When deputies...
FOX Carolina
Easley Police Department Looking for Missing Runaway
Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party. I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Heather Stevanus was injured in a road rage shooting...
Man dies in head-on crash in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office is responding to a crash that happened on Saturday.
FOX Carolina
Elderly Woman Shot and Killed in Road Rage Incident
Greenville City Council gives final approval to controversial “Woven” project in tight vote. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. SC house speaker talks about court ruling on state's district map. Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In...
WYFF4.com
Woman shot during reported road rage on I-85, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is injured Sunday following a shooting during a reported road rage incident on I-85, officials said. That's according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile...
FOX Carolina
20-year-old arrested, charged after hit-and-run that injured woman
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department said a woman is recovering after a hit-and-run incident that happened on Saturday, Jan. 7. Police said officers arrived on Lewis Street at 10 p.m. in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, police found a woman...
FOX Carolina
1 dead following crash involving 18-wheeler in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner is responding to a crash that happened on Highway 29 involving an 18-wheeler. Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Ferry Street on Saturday, Jan. 7 at around 10:55 a.m. Troopers said the driver of a Ford truck was traveling north...
wspa.com
Man charged after killing 76-year-old Upstate woman
A man has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman in Taylors. Man charged after killing 76-year-old Upstate woman. A man has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman in Taylors. Woman arrested, 10,000 ecstasy pills found during …. Woman arrested, 10,000 ecstasy pills...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman shot, killed in road rage shooting, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Investigators say the case of a 76-year-old woman shot to death in her car at a Greenville County gas station is being investigated as road rage. Greenville County deputies were called at about 4 p.m. Saturday to the 7-Eleven at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road.
Elderly Upstate woman killed in weekend shooting
An elderly woman is dead and an investigation is ongoing after a weekend shooting in the Upstate. he Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4 PM Saturday afternoon to a reported shooting in Taylors.
Pickens Co. deputies find woman dead after 911 disturbance call
The Pickens Co. Sheriff's Office said that they are investigating after finding a woman dead on Saturday.
