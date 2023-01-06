‘I lock my door for 30 minutes every day until the kids get on the bus.’ Retailers near troubled Staten Island bus stop express concerns.

there is a strong police presence there on almost a daily basis. I've seen this. These kids come in droves. They walk right into your car as your driving then yell at you like you're wrong. They fight hard& dirty. I wouldn't be surprised if she was biting the cop. They all need our prayers.
Poor parenting. Discipline your kids or thr justice system will. I assume it's the usual angry young black youths who think the world owes them something because that's what they've been told.
This school I.S 51 markanham has been known to be like this for 20 years or more and is the reason why I moved from Graniteville to Pennsylvania after I was told I was zoned to attend junior high at is 51 instead of being able to attend I.S 7 or I.S 75
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergHighland Park, NJ
Related
NYPD: Man handed Stapleton bank teller a threatening note; fled on foot in afternoon robbery
2 men charged in Staten Island road-rage incident; 1 needed 12 staples to close knife wound
Wild turkeys, windshield notes, and speed cameras: ‘Staten Island! The Musical!’ is happening this weekend
Helicopter, large NYPD presence in Stapleton
Source: Staten Island man accused in fatal hatchet attack, shooting in Brooklyn in possible love triangle
NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus
NYPD: Man, 23, stabbed on Staten Island; suspect remains at large
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
Visiting the top 5 ticketing speed cameras on Staten Island: How drivers are getting snagged
Fare-evading passenger aimed gun, threatened to kill MTA bus driver in Queens, says NYPD
Good news for NYC riders who’ve got to go on the go: Bathrooms reopening at 9 subway stations
East Harlem street renamed for Burger King worker killed in robbery
Staten Island single dad detained by ICE; 6-year-old daughter pleads for his return
Staten Island Ferry boat still running despite safety concerns in wake of engine room ferry fire
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the Bronx
Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD
Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Staten Islander charged with murder of Brooklyn man
Cool Spaces: The oldest house on Staten Island is in Dongan Hills
Burgher Avenue is now one Whopper short of a meal. Burger King on the corner is closed temporarily for an overhaul.
The Staten Island Advance
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 32