2urbangirls.com
Driver flees scene after deadly South LA crash
LOS ANGELES – A teen has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in the South Los Angeles area. Paramedics were sent to the 100 block of East 111th Place shortly before 8 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The SUV had four people inside — a...
foxla.com
2urbangirls.com
Elderly pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A woman in her 80s was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday while crossing a street in East Hollywood, and authorities sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. The woman was injured at about 7 a.m. in a crosswalk at Sunset Boulevard...
2urbangirls.com
Coroner IDs man shot and killed by officers in South LA
Officials Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles.The man was identified as Oscar Leon Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.Police were called to the 2700 block of Central Avenue, near 28th Street between Adams and Jefferson boulevards, at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday regarding a suspect armed with a deadly weapon, according to an LAPD bulletin.Officers said they encountered a man armed with a sharp metal object about a foot in length. Officers told the suspect to drop the metal object several times and after he refused and approached them the officers opened fire, striking the suspect, according to the LAPD.Sanchez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.No officers were injured during the shooting.The LAPD said it will release a Critical Incident Community Briefing about the shooting within 45 days.
2urbangirls.com
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman fatally stabbed in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA (CNS) – A knife-wielding man who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Tuesday. The stabbing victim was identified as Sheila Ashley, 49. The shooting occurred...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police investigating murder in 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard
On January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a hit shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the ground near a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department were on scene treating the victim when officers arrived. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and Fire Department personnel determined the victim deceased at the scene.
NBC Los Angeles
LAPD May Limit Off-Duty Drinking by Armed Officers
The Los Angeles Police Department will consider Tuesday a new rule to specifically prohibit off-duty officers from being armed while impaired by alcohol. The Board of Police Commissioners is set to vote on a policy that says officers, "shall not consume alcoholic beverages to the extent in which it causes impairment," short of a ban on officers carrying their guns while drinking.
foxla.com
7-Eleven robberies: 1 of 2 suspects in deadly crime spree across SoCal sentenced
LOS ANGELES - One of two suspects arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven robberies and three murders as part of a violent crime spree spanning four Southern California counties last July was sentenced Monday. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to seven years in state prison...
Gun violence: LA-area shooting incidents this past week
A spate of gun violence, including several shooting incidents involving police, occurred throughout Los Angeles County this week, authorities reported. Man killed during unauthorized shooting of music video at downtown LA bridge. A man was shot and killed below a bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video...
18-month-old, 13-year-old in grave condition in South L.A. hit-run crash
Three minors and a woman were hospitalized following a two-car hit-and-run collision in South Los Angeles Monday morning.A two-car collision was reported just before 8 a.m. at 110 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.Four patients were extricated from an SUV at the scene. Three pediatric patients were reported at the scene, with ages listed as 18 months old; 13 years old; and 16 years old. A 35-year-old woman was also injured.LAFD Captain Erik Scott said a high-speed collision occurred in the intersection of Main Street and 111th Place, pushing the vehicles southbound. At least one...
Woman, 3 children critically injured in two-vehicle crash in South L.A.
A woman and three children were critically injured Monday when the SUV they were in collided with another vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and two of the children were listed in grave condition.
Man Wounded During Unauthorized Shooting of Music Video at Downtown Bridge
A man was shot on the spiral pedestrian ramp leading to the Sixth Street Bridge in downtown Los Angeles during an unauthorized music video shoot, police said Saturday.
2urbangirls.com
Deputies kill man in Santa Clarita, Sheriff Luna silent
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A knife-wielding man was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies Sunday at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road,...
westsidetoday.com
Baldwin Hills Apartment Catches Fire
LAFD crews made quick work putting out a fire that broke out in a Baldwin Hills apartment complex over the weekend. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. at 4027 Palmwood Drive. LAFD crews arrived to find a two-story, garden-style...
2urbangirls.com
Street takeover draws hundreds outside of LA mall as LAPD Chief Michael Moore seeks second term
LOS ANGELES – Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
2urbangirls.com
Possible gang-related shooting leaves one dead in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Man found fatally shot under Sixth Street Bridge, suspect at large
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in Boyle Heights on Friday night. The victim is a 25-year-old Hispanic man. His identity has not been released by Los Angeles Police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting under the Sixth Street Bridge near 6th and Mission around 10 p.m. […]
