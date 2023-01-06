Two western Stark County properties sold for more than $1.4 million
Two properties in western Stark County were sold for more than $1 million each in mid-December, according to the latest filings from the Stark County Auditor's Office.
They were:
- 2714 13th St NW in Jackson Township for $3.2 million. The property was transferred to Canton 13th Street Propco DST from Canton Oh Propco LLC. The site is home to the Divine Hall of Fame Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
- Parcel 4313674 on Navarre Road SW in Perry Township for $1,447,560. The property was transferred to Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 60 DS from 6188 Navarre Rd LLC.
Bethlehem Township
Beard Joshua Paul Samuel & from Burkholder Nancy L, 5582 Carmont Ave SW, $453,000.
Moore Jeff A & Teri L from Norman Barbara A, 7057 Woodland Hill Rd SW, $285,000.
Springwood Lake Camp Club from Hughes Richard A & Carla J, parcel 1100635 Leopard Dr, $3,900.
Springwood Lake Camp Club from Jones Evron R & Dianna L, parcel 1100872 Zambesi, $3,500.
Springwood Lake Camp Club from Marasigan Tempa W, parcel 1100380 Safari Trl, $3,500.
Woodliff Thomas & Mia from Bardin Michael J, 207 Center St NW, $55,000.
Canal Fulton
Schlabach Adam E & Faith E from Blake Joshua M, 468 Poplar St, $140,000.
Stephenson Thomas & Bobbie from Schalmo Properties Inc, parcel 10007598 Summer Evening Dr, $75,000
Jackson Township
Asher Darian & Pariano John II from Dezordo Travis J & Jessie A Ttees, 6093 Anchorport Cir NW, $360,000.
Ault Janet from Deville Hills & Dales LLC, 6012 Hawks Nest Cir NW 1C, $444,840.
BD Property Management Group LLC from Freedom Excel LLC, 7786 Freedom Ave NW, $400,000.
Brechum George B & Lenore L from Krummrich Kenneth A & Patricia A Trustee, 6100 Vincine Cir NW, $445,000.
Brechum George B & Lenore L from Krummrich Kenneth A & Patricia A Trustee, parcel 1618952 Margate Ave NW, $445,000.
Ek William & Aimee L from Fazekash Carol, 6355 Pebble Beach Dr NW, $325,900.
Franks Taylor R & Ashton D from Kunkle Amy M & Landry Ruth, 9077 Traphagen St NW, $141,000.
Garrison Joshua & Kristina & from Malowski Michael J & Sonstrom Kristine E, 6895 Huckleberry St NW, $225,000.
Gregis Jennifer & Shaffer Gregory A from Divvy Homes Warehouse II LLC, 9808 Emerald Hill St NW, $351,000.
Grenz Klaus & Susan G from Edder Laura, 9701 Cliffview St NW, $695,000.
Haidautu Lucian & Delia from Collings William Andrew & Connie Marie, 344 Mount Pleasant St NW, $60,750.
Haidautu Lucian & Delia from Haidautu Lucian & Delia, 344 Mount Pleasant St NW, $60,750.
Harris Jared G & Danielle from Youngdahl James D &Jeanne E, 8799 Wonderland Ave NW, $208,000.
Jacobs Latausha Lawade & Corey from Sikaro John P & Sarah Lee, 5024 High Mill Ave NW, $224,000.
Larson James K from King Karen S, 6672 Hills and Dales Rd NW, $139,900.
Macris Carl S & Elizabeth F from Friedman James E & Kathleen A Co Trustee, 6211 Putney Court Ave NW, $480,000.
Mcdowell Trevor from Van Dinh Dan, 9796 Strausser St NW, $215,000.
Miller Christopher from Evans Henry A, 6361 Cardinal Hill St NW, $210,000.
Opendoor Property Trust I from Klinger Matthew P, 5694 Cherokee Ave NW, $204,500.
Popick John P from Widder Tiffany M, 6795 William Tell Ave NW, $200,000.
Shaheen Ventures LLC from Sophie Properties LLC, 4555 Hills and Dales Rd NW, $449,345.
Steiner Sheldon L & Brittany R & from D'arti Jayne M & E Lang Trustees, 2624 Dunkeith Dr NW, $342,500.
Steiner Sheldon L & Brittany R from Steiner Sheldon L & Brittany R &, 2624 Dunkeith Dr NW, $342,500.
Willowdale Country Club Inc Haglock from Willowdale Country Club Inc Cross David, 94 Cherry Dr NW, $580,000.
Lawrence Township
Bank United Na from Adams Willa, 7825 Brownwood Ave NW, $175,548.
Buckhorn Properties LLC from Sparling Gordon D &Dawnmarie, 8543 Elmfield Ave NW, $152,400.
Cloonan Kaitlyn Michelle from Cifoni Sheila S, 6296 Boatman Dr NW, $250,000.
Grable Sadie M from Caudill Codi, 61 Thomas BLVD NW, $34,000.
Greenbeich Properties LLC from Nickajack Realty LLC, parcel 10015126 Manchester Ave NW, $270,000.
Weaver Teri Colleen & Jerry E from Gainey Scott A & Pamela J, 14176 Sousa St, $430,000.
Massillon
Bird Katherin J & Eric R from Metts II David & Alexandria Nicole, 1865 Bloominghills PL SE, $185,000.
Brenner Emmanuel from Hill William J, 6 Ohio Ave NE, $135,000.
Busson Berea from Ehret Randolph J & Marilyn A, 744 Vogel Ave NE, $115,000.
Colucy Harold D Jr & Megan L from Schumacher Kim L & Todd A Trustees, 1135 Burd Ave NE, $430,000.
Ditsler-Wooley Diane Trustee from Cramer Jason, 1409 Harvest Cir NE, $203,500.
Earley Mark from Hoffman Clay M, 331 14th St SW, $71,500.
Fender George & Milagro from Cherry Springs Condos LLC, 1341 Queen Anne Dr NW Condo 1341, $212,680.
Iboy Ricardo Santos & Muz Maria Sic from Williams James J III, 902 Johnson St SE, $50,000.
JD Real Estate Investments Inc from Neal Stephen S & Kathleen A, 505 4th St NE, $100,000.
Sanders Scott A & Mary J from Cherry Springs Condos LLC, 1245 Queen Anne Dr NW Condo 1245, $292,058.
Stentz Debra L from K Hovnanian at Country View Estates LLC, 2441 Carlene Ave SW, $78,000.
Perry Township
Dakos Jessica from Harte Richard E & Burick-Harte Holly J, 5236 14th St SW, $135,000.
Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 60 DS from 6188 Navarre Rd LLC, parcel 4313674 Navarre Rd SW, $1,447,560.
Falter James T & Kellie J from Deeds Nadyne I, 1084 Marion Ave NW, $150,000.
Guest Lila A & Barber Kevin F from Beck Richard O & Linda K, 240 Perry Dr NW, $133,269.
Henderson Delbert from Decker Donald D & Judith E, 1704 Plymouth Knoll Ave NW, $179,900.
Lewis James Robert from Northcraft Patricia A Trustee of the Pat, 4828 14th St SW, $169,500.
Peterman Matthew J from Lung Patricia R, 606 Montrose Ave NW, $84,000.
Reinhart Property Group LLC from Coleman Jennifer L, 605 Tanya Ave NW, $158,735.
Sas Skyline Ltd from Curry Nancy C, 4709 12th St SW, $90,000.
Sikora John & Sarah from Lirgg Jeremy D & Aimee, 4083 Georgia St NW, $299,900.
Soto Alec & Vaughn Anna from Kleve Kevin E, 4522 8th St NW, $175,000.
Vespar LLC from Becker Vickie L, 4537 12th St NW, $130,000.
Wallstreet Investment Group Ltd from 131S Ltd, 139 Harding Ave NW, $20,000.
Sugarcreek Township
Elrox Company LLC from Hardman Wanda & Samblanet Nathan P, parcel 10016621 Smith Rd SW, $868,000.
Mast Benjamin M from Gamba Gonzalo H & Cira D Co Ttees, 641 Church St NE, $185,000.
Miller Jake J from Miller Jake J & Hershberger Jerry & Nan, 406 State CT, $4,600.
Ream Jessica L & Shelter Joni Jason from Shetler Jeanette A & Grove Donald S Ttee, 10773 Northknoll Ave SW, $400,000.
Tuscarawas Township
Elrox Company LLC from Hardman Wanda & Samblanet Nathan P, parcel 7300116 Smith Rd SW, $868,000.
Graham Isaac v & Nancy L Trustees from JMV Investment Properties LLC, 3220 Lochlomond Ave SW, $255,000.
Hershberger Wesley D from Fahrni James v, 2491 Viceroy Dr SW, $162,500.
Higgins Megan Alicia Ttee from Mishler Theodore W, 14166 Canwood St, $78,500.
Ward John D Jr & Carole A from Porter Joshua G, 1256 Manchester Ave NW, $145,000.
