Nation thinks tackles make boys tough. Why experts say Hamlin's injuries won't change that

The recent horrific injury of Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin is the latest in a series that, along with multiple stories in recent months concerning current and former NFL players, has forced millions of Americans to confront the physical risks of football, including whether or not youth tackle football is something that people should continue to support.

In a recent opinion piece, Dispatch contributor Jessica Johnson wondered if seeing an injury like Hamlin’s will cause more parents to bar their sons from playing football. However, it is more likely that attitudes toward football will change little, if at all.

In our 2022 study on U.S. adults’ views toward youth tackle football, we find that, while there is considerable disagreement and division in attitudes about the appropriateness of kids playing tackle football (45% somewhat or strongly agree that it is appropriate for kids; 50% disagree; 5% don’t know), there are also systematic patterns of who supports the sport and who does not. Social structural positions in society (e.g., gender, race/ethnicity, class), traditionalist ideologies and group affiliations, and sports-related values and contexts are particularly meaningful.

In other words, attitudes toward football may be unlikely to change due to how these beliefs are heavily tied to other significant and stable factors related to individuals’ life histories and identities, as well as football’s historical and continued cultural significance.

American beliefs about collision sports.

The tradition and ritual aspects of football are logical explanations for why those who played the sport or have grown up following it would support their or other people’s children playing the game as well. But, support for particularly tackle football is also related to beliefs about the health and character-building benefits of collision sports.

Football has long been prized for turning boys into men, offering social status and mobility opportunities, and being an antidote to Americans becoming ‘too soft.’

This is likely partly the reason for why transitions to flag football have been slow.

Though, participation rates are rising, in tandem with decreased participation in tackle football, particularly for those at the youngest ages for which there are thought to be the greatest risks.

Importantly, the takeaway of studies like ours isn’t just “who supports football and who doesn’t” but rather that social contexts matter and affect our ability to be mindful of how our life experiences, social positions, cultural immersions, and fandoms may encourage us to neglect or discount some of the problems with football.

It is challenging and unusual for football fans to critique football cultures — but it doesn’t have to be.

The health risks of America’s most popular sport, and particularly the emerging evidence of the lasting impacts of concussions, have caused many people to reevaluate the relationships that particularly children should have with the sport.

Banning youth tackling

Parents, football institutions, and government policy makers have tried to make the game safer, and some have even ventured to suggest that we ban youth tackling altogether.

While some may think the pushback against youth tackle football is coming from those who hate the sport, this is far from the case.

Ohio State University’s own athletic director, someone certainly invested in the availability of talented young football players, doesn’t believe that kids under age 13 should be playing tackle football.

If we want to continue to be able to enjoy the game of football, and support the health and well-being of its participants, we need to think more seriously about the necessity of tackling at the youth level and be advocating for the highest levels of safety that can be achievable from the youth level to the NFL.

