Fans Think Lea Michele Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Her Latest Post: 'What Did She Do To Her Face?'

By Maria Pierides
 4 days ago
Lea Michele has faced quite a lot of controversy over the years, be it her rumored and unverified reading struggles or the bullying allegations she faced for her on-set behavior – but the latest thing to get social media talking is the 36-year-old Glee alum’s appearance, as her face looks thinner, more sculpted, and a completely different shape altogether in some of her latest pictures!

Has Lea Michele Had Buccal Fat Removal Surgery?

The Scream Queens actress’s fans are convinced that she is the latest celeb to have the increasingly popular buccal fat removal surgery that Chrissy Teigen actually confessed to having in 2021, (and other celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and Zoë Kravitz have been speculated to have had) thanks to one of her latest Instagram posts.

Lea Michele’s Instagram Post Fuels Buccal Fat Removal Speculation

The Instagram carousel that got the internet talking was the one Lea posted on December 12th, seemingly comparing herself to the White Lotus character Lucia (played by Simona Tabasco.) She captioned the post: “Lucia the morning after she played albie.” But her fans were less interested in the Lucia resemblance, and a lot more interested in the drastic change in Lea’s appearance!

“What happened to your face?” asked one fan. “Miss your cute cheeks. Why did you do that to your face?” another sad fan added. “Why does everyone overdo the plastic surgery? Why!?” questioned another exasperated fan. “Buccal fat removal? Looks like it,” speculated one fan. “Her face was already strong now she looks like Stan from American Dad,” criticized another fan. “There is not one soul in Hollywood that has not done any procedure to their faces. These women preach about loving your authentic selves but reconstruct and fill like pot hole in the road,” quipped another.

Fans Comment On Lea's 'Over-Inflated' Lips Too

And it isn’t just the alleged buccal fat removal that got fans talking, as Lea's lips also received their fair share of attention too! "What happened to your lips?" asked one fan. "The lips!!!?" questioned another. "Holy lip liner Batman," added another. "What did you do to your lips OMG," commented another, surrounded by several shocked emojis. "The lips don't look real. Sorry," wrote another. "Poor girl, what happened to her lips? Hopefully it's just some allergy," another fan commented, while another begged her to stop, writing: "Your lips are so over-inflated, please stop."

Lea's latest Instagram picture wasn’t the first time her fans have questioned her appearance, as fans asked a lot of questions a few months earlier too! "What did Lea Michele do to her face?" one fan asked on Twitter back in September, alongside a picture of the actress posing in a theatre. "What is her face doing to us," one fan quipped in response. "She looks scary," replied another, while another referenced her role as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, saying: "She’s a Fanny Brice for the modern age. Yeah, she’s had a face lift. Yeah, she has Botox. And yeah, she’s got a lot of filler all over the place. But that’s just how Fanny Brice rolls, baby!"

What Is Buccal Fat Removal?

What is buccal fat removal surgery, you ask? In a nutshell, it involves surgically removing the fat between the cheekbones and jaw bones via small incisions inside the mouth to achieve a snatched jawline and more sculpted cheeks. Buccal fat actually leads to a more youthful appearance, so the surgery is not without its controversy, as some might wonder why celebs are opting for surgery that makes them look older beyond their years.

What Do The Experts Say?

"Taking out fat in the face can age the face," NYC plastic surgeon Dr. Stafford Broumand told The Post. "As you get older you get skin laxity, you get deflation and changes in the quality of the collagen of the skin, as well as drooping of the skin and the loss of volume." Plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky speculated why there has been a huge increase in the surgery's popularity lately, telling The Daily Beast: "The reason why buccal fat pad removal is so popular is because the jawline has become really popular. Everyone wants a snatched jawline, that’s what the kids are saying these days."

What Other Cosmetic Treatments Has Lea Michele Had?

Although the actress hasn’t confessed to anything, fans are convinced that the alleged buccal fat removal surgery isn’t the only thing she could have had done. The Instagram account @problematicfame has compared pictures of Lea from 2019 to 2022, and the difference is pretty mind-blowing!

The two main differences, aside from the alleged buccal fat removal, are her nose and her lips, the latter of which got a *lot* of attention on Lea's latest post. Lea's nose appears to be much thinner with the tip more elevated in the most recent pictures, while her lips are undoubtedly plumper, with her top lip appearing to be almost the same size as her bottom lip in the 2022 pictures, whereas it was much thinner than the bottom in the older pictures.

Baller Rowd
4d ago

This looks terrible. But then again so do the giant fake lips, painted potato wedge eyebrows and massive nasty fake lashes. Plastic surgery is used to age people ….? Well ok then.

