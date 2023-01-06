Read full article on original website
The appeal of tech jobs is fading
For the first time in decades, gigs at tech companies are no longer at the top of local job seekers' dream destinations, according to long-time Pacific Northwest recruiters. Why it matters: Stability suddenly dominates workers' wish lists though flexibility, salary and remote work — which surveys show emerged as a top priority during the pandemic — remain important, Seattle Corporate Search senior recruiter Cheryl France told Axios.
Corporate gameplan for AI coming into focus
The ways in which artificial intelligence will fuel economic growth are coming into sharper focus. Why it matters: Much like the web and mobile revolutions did in preceding eras, AI is on track to spawn new business models and processes, tightening up the relationship between people and technology. Driving the...
How a Silicon Valley nonprofit became worth billions
There are various different ways to make hundreds of millions of dollars, but historically "starting a nonprofit" has not been one of them. Silicon Valley, however, has managed to find a way, at ChatGPT creator OpenAI. Why it matters: OpenAI pivoted from nonprofit to for-profit status in 2019, a mere...
Activision Blizzard studio leaders won't voluntarily recognize union
The latest group of game developers to try to form a union at an Activision Blizzard studio is hitting a familiar snag. Driving the news: After workers at Proletariat Inc., a Boston-based game studio that’s part of Activision Blizzard, took steps to organize, studio leaders have declined to voluntarily recognize the union. Instead they are asking the National Labor Relations Board to administer an anonymous vote.
Venture capital may have a liability problem
Regulators are coming for venture capital. And it could get messy. Driving the news #1: Reuters reports that the SEC "is seeking details about FTX investors' due diligence," including information on firm policies and if those policies were followed. Driving the news #2: The SEC is working on a rule...
Khosla Ventures raising nearly $3 billion for new funds
Khosla Ventures is raising nearly $3 billion for new funds, according to regulatory filings. The big picture: U.S. venture capital firms continue to raise huge amounts of cash, even as the broader tech sector has shrunk. U.S. venture capital firms raised $162.2 billion for new funds last year, which was...
AstraZeneca buying hypertension-focused CinCor for up to $1.8 billion
AstraZeneca on Monday announced plans to buy CinCor Pharma, a Boston-based biopharma focused on hypertension and chronic kidney disease, for upwards of $1.8 billion. Why it matters: This reflects the symbiotic mashup of falling biotech stock prices, and incumbent drugmakers needing to refresh portfolios as top-sellers fall off the patent cliff.
SEC fines ex-McDonald's CEO for misrepresenting his termination
The former CEO of McDonald's was charged Monday with making false and misleading statements to investors about the circumstances that led to his termination in 2019. Driving the news: Stephen Easterbrook, without admitting or denying the Securities and Exchange Commission's findings, agreed to pay $400,000 over the allegations that he misrepresented the cause behind his termination, the SEC said.
Why the U.S. economy needs more people
The United States needs more people, whether through Americans having more babies or more immigrants settling in this country. Failure to increase the U.S. population is among the biggest economic risks for the years and decades ahead. That is our takeaway from a new volume from a group led by...
China talent program increased young scientists' productivity, study says
Young Chinese scientists recruited back to China through a government talent program went on to publish more scientific papers than their counterparts who remained overseas, according to a new analysis published in the journal Science. Why it matters: The U.S., China, and other nations are competing to attract top talent...
How I wake up: Seth Goldman
Bethesda entrepreneur Seth Goldman was heartbroken last year after Coca-Cola scrapped Honest Tea, the company he founded in 1998.Just months later, he co-founded Just Ice Tea, salvaging the market for organic unsweetened (and just sweet enough) tea. We caught up with Goldman to learn how he wakes up for a successful day. ⏰ Wake-up time: 5:30am, via his wife’s phone alarm. “I refuse to bring my phone upstairs.”🛏 First thing he does: Make the bed. “No matter what happens in the day, you go back to a bed that’s welcoming.”🏃🏻♂️ First activity: Usually an hour spent outside doing a triathlon...
The power center in space moves to the Moon
Companies and countries are doubling down on their efforts to establish themselves on and around the Moon, where geopolitical lines are being drawn. Why it matters: The International Space Station has been at the center of geopolitical power in space for decades, but that is changing as the station winds down and the Moon emerges as a high-stakes destination for nations and companies.
American China-watching comes full circle
Many American reporters are now forced to cover the People's Republic of China from beyond its borders, a situation that mirrors the first few decades of the country's history. Why it matters: American reporters on the China beat have long played a "critical role" in shaping views about China and...
Sanders tells Moderna planned COVID vaccine price hike is ‘unacceptable corporate greed’
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is calling Moderna not to quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Tuesday that the plan amounts to “unacceptable corporate greed.” In a Tuesday letter sent to Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, Sanders urged the company to reconsider its decision and refrain from any price increase “in light of the role […]
Cable companies eye mobile as next frontier
The country's biggest cable companies have been leaning into mobile plans as pay-TV subscriptions plummet and growth from broadband begins to plateau. Why it matters: Cable operators are betting that mobile plans in their bundles will make it harder for consumers to quit their other services. State of play: Several...
The UN is trying to define cybercrime
Over the next two weeks, a group of nations is trying to answer one of the most basic questions in cybersecurity: What exactly is considered cybercrime?. Driving the news: A United Nations committee — whose members include delegates from the U.S., China and Russia — is meeting throughout this week and next to continue negotiations for a new international cybercrime treaty.
Generative AI’s hype explosion
The arrival of generative artificial intelligence technologies heralds a once-a-decade platform shift as big as the advent of the smartphone or the Web, many tech observers believe. Yes, but: The wave of investment and hype recalls similar recent surges around Web3 and the metaverse. Those projects are now faltering, and...
Hackers are already abusing ChatGPT to write malware
Malicious hackers are already using the flashy new AI chatbot, ChatGPT, to create new low-level cyber tools, including malware and encryption scripts, according to a recent report. Why it matters: Security experts have been warning that OpenAI's ChatGPT tool could help cybercriminals speed up their attacks, and it all happened...
CVS Health is on a shopping spree
CVS Health is exploring a takeover of Chicago-based Oak Street Health, a Medicare-focused operator of a network of value-based primary care centers, per Bloomberg. A deal could be valued north of $10 billion, including assumed debt. Why it matters: This news topped off a very busy Monday for America's largest...
