Bethesda entrepreneur Seth Goldman was heartbroken last year after Coca-Cola scrapped Honest Tea, the company he founded in 1998.Just months later, he co-founded Just Ice Tea, salvaging the market for organic unsweetened (and just sweet enough) tea. We caught up with Goldman to learn how he wakes up for a successful day. ⏰ Wake-up time: 5:30am, via his wife’s phone alarm. “I refuse to bring my phone upstairs.”🛏 First thing he does: Make the bed. “No matter what happens in the day, you go back to a bed that’s welcoming.”🏃🏻‍♂️ First activity: Usually an hour spent outside doing a triathlon...

BETHESDA, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO