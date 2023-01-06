Read full article on original website
Related
technode.global
Grab Vietnam partners ZaloPay to enhance cashless payment experience
Grab Company Ltd. (Grab Vietnam) and ZaloPay E-wallet have on Monday officially announced their collaboration to launch ZaloPay on the Grab app. Both parties said in a statement that payment via ZaloPay is now available for almost all Grab app services, including transport, food and grocery, and parcel delivery. This...
technode.global
VinAI launches groundbreaking driving technology at CES 2023
VinAI announces the world-first Auto Mirror Adjustment (AMA) and ‘Jelly View’, the two newest features of the cutting-edge Driver and Occupants Monitoring Systems and Advanced Surround View Monitoring Systems. VinAI is transforming the automotive industry by ensuring that driving is both safe and comfortable via cutting-edge AI Technology...
technode.global
Indonesia's FLIK secures $1.1M pre-seed funding led by East Ventures
FLIK, an Indonesian-based startup that provides a unified checkout solution, announced Monday that it had secured $1.1 million of pre-seed funding led by East Ventures. In a statement, FLIK said that the round also saw the participation of Init-6, GMO VenturePartners, and Saison Capital. FLIK’s unified checkout solution allows shoppers...
technode.global
Top digital security and fraud trends in Southeast Asia for 2023
Post-Covid digitalization has also seen a spike in fraud and malicious activities. Companies need to take extra precautions to protect their customers this year. From the metaverse to breakthroughs in generative AI, 2022 was quite a year for technology. Post-pandemic digitalization continues to transform the way digital commerce and financial...
Comments / 0