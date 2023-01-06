ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Native Made History In Recent Blockbuster

One of the most highly anticipated movies of last year featured an Iowa native at its very heart. Not only did this actress from the Hawkeye State quickly become a fan favorite, but she ended up making history as well. Iowa has no shortage of representation in some of your...
Is Iowa One Of The Best States In America To Raise A Family?

When you decide you want to start having a family, it can be exciting, nerve-wracking, and stressful. After having a child, every decision you make can and does have an impact on that child's life. I know this is not the case for everyone and unplanned pregnancies happen every day but a lot of people hope to have time to decide if they're ready.
Today In History: The Worlds First Tractor Company In Iowa

Before gas-powered engines were a staple on tractors, there were steam engine machines. But in 1892, in a small northeast Iowa village, the first gasoline-powered tractor was born. John Froelich invented the gasoline-powered tractor out of frustration with the problems of the steam engine. They were heavy, bulky, and hard...
Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State

The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
Iowans Weigh In: When Did You Realize You Became Your Parents?

There was a discussion this morning about when you realize you started to turn into your parents. For me, it was when I started making sure any unnecessary light was turned off in my house. My dad hated lights that were left on in rooms no one was using when I was growing up. I remember hearing the question "what are we lighting up this room that we're not using for?" and somehow it's stuck with me.
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Take Photos On These In Iowa?

Sometimes the perfect backdrop for photographs can be hard to find. A good backdrop can enhance the quality of your photo and help provide a scene to the story you're trying to tell. If you're taking family photos, wedding photos, or senior pictures, do not take photos on these in Iowa, no matter how romantic the look might be.
Iowa Mom Says These Two Tried to Steal Child Right Away From Her

So often these days, the world seems to be a terrifying place. This is another one of those instances. The two people above look harmless enough, right? If you saw them outside the door of a business in a city skywalk just before 4:30 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon (January 5), you'd probably do what an Iowa mom did. After noticing they'd been outside the entrance to her office for a time, she opened the door and asked if she could help them with something. What she couldn't have imagined is what she says happened next.
The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa

Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
Illinois Woman Turns 22 with the Help of Taylor Swift

I don't know about you... but feeling 22 is way more fun when you're dressed as Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift is in line to have the biggest year of her life. She's going on tour this summer in a show that was sold out even before the general sale tickets were available to purchase.
John Deere Makes It Easier For Iowans Repairing Their Equipment

As technology becomes more advanced, especially with farm equipment, people have been finding it harder and harder to do repairs themselves. Over the past few years, farmers have been fighting for the right to repair their equipment. Last February, Montana Senator Jon Tester introduced his Agriculture Right to Repair Act that would guarantee farmers across the country the right to repair their equipment by ending market restrictions. However, not much came out of this bill.
