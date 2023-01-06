Jadeveon Clowney ‘95%’ Sure He’s Done With Cleveland, Says They’re Feeding Myles Garrett At His Expense

With Russell Wilson’s first season in Denver now officially done, the quarterback’s wife, Ciara, is looking back on what’s been a “roller coaster ride like no other.” One day after the Broncos closed out an abysmal 5-12 campaign with a 31-28 win over the Chargers, Ciara took to Instagram to praise Wilson for how he handled a tumultuous year. “I don’t know exactly where to start with what I want to say, as this season has been a roller coaster ride like no other” Ciara said. “I’ve watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all! Your...

DENVER, CO ・ 13 MINUTES AGO