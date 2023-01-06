Read full article on original website
Property Tax Reform Priority for State Representative Boden
The Iowa Legislative session begins today, with Julian Garrett representing Warren County and Knoxville in Marion County in the State Senate, and Brooke Boden representing parts of Marion and Warren Counties in the House of Representatives. Boden tells KNIA News one of her priorities this session includes looking at property tax reform.
Kniff McCulla Starting First Term This Week
As the Iowa Legislative Session begins, all Marion County residents have different representation in the Iowa House. For Pella residents and most of the area, Barb Kniff McCulla is now serving them in the Iowa Capitol, representing District 37. She has made multiple trips to the Iowa Statehouse ahead of...
2022 Brings Transitional Year for City of Indianola
The year of 2022 was a transitional one for the City of Indianola, that included the completion of major road construction on the Downtown Square Reconstruction Project in addition to the opening of the Warren County Justice Center, and starting plans for a new City Hall/Public Library building. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News he moved to Indianola in 2022, and immediately noticed it is on an upward trend.
Board of Supervisors to Meet Tuesday
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Tuesday, January 10, starting at 9 a.m. Among the items on the agenda is the Marion County Librarians FY 2024 funding request and the FY 2024 Marion County Compensation Board minutes and recommendations. There will be a resolution with...
Legislative Session Begins Today; Rozenboom Expects Several Priorities
This week, lawmakers in Iowa will begin a new two-year General Assembly of the Iowa Legislature, and as the session begins, many priorities are beginning to take shape. State Senator Ken Rozenboom is now serving most of Marion County, all of Jasper County, and western Mahaska County in Senate District 19, entering his 11th year in the chamber. He believes after sweeping tax laws were approved over the past few years impacting income, strong Republican majorities in both chambers are reviewing what can be done to potentially reduce or reform property taxes.
Indianola School Board to Discuss District Calendar
The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Tuesday. The board will review the district calendars and handbooks, review the DMACC courses and the implementation of the new K-5 Science Project positions and curriculum. The board will also discuss 2023-24 childcare rates, the contract for the Auxiliary Building Services contract, and consider another round of general obligation bonds funding for the High School Replace in Place project. The board will also hear reports from the School Improvement Advisory Committee, Human Resources, Facilities, and Policy Committees, in addition to future work session planning. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
Top 10 Under 40 Nominations Still Being Accepted
The Marion County Development Commission (MCDC) announced that nominations are being accepted to honor 10 young professionals in the Red Rock Area. The purpose of these annual. awards is to highlight the impact young adults are making in our communities, encourage young adults to become involved as volunteers and highlight the benefits for young adults to live and work in Marion County.
Let’s Talk Indianola – State Representative Brooke Boden
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features State Representative Brooke Boden about legislative priorities for the upcoming session. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Knoxville School Board to Discuss 2023-2024 Calendar
The Knoxville School Board will meet Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the administration building. On the agenda are considering the 2023-2024 school calendar, an overnight trip request and a resignation notification. The board will consider a proposal on Ipads, look at a resolution on approving Apple Financial lease and lease documents.
Little Creators Club After School Program in Knoxville
The Knoxville Community School District has partnered with the Des Moines-based Little Creators Club to offer two sections of after school programming in February. Little Creators Club, founded by Tim Ferry III of Des Moines, offers students an opportunity to build their own board game. The eight-week program has weekly themes. Each week has a focused lesson plan designed to help the student complete a component of their board game, and each lesson is organized into three parts: the lesson, the activity and the design. By the end of the program the student will have a fully finished and completely original product – a unique board game created by them.
Pella Marching Dutch Thank Community For Support
It’s already been one week since the best high school band in Iowa put the community and state on the national stage, and the students and directors of the Pella Marching Dutch are thankful for the support they received while participating in the Tournament of Roses Parade. Director of...
Recreation Center Options for Toning the Body
This time of year the Knoxville Recreation Center is a place where many turn to get in shape. Angie Jones, Wellness Supervisor at the Recreation Center tells KNIA/KRLS News the recreation center has many options to assist in people becoming more fit. Jones tells KNIA/KRLS News some of the most...
Pella, Indianola Girls Wrestlers Compete in Ames
The Pella and Indianola girls wrestlers participated in the Jack Mendenhall Invitational in Ames Saturday. The Dutch placed 6th and Indianola was 7th. “Serenity turned in her second straight great performance and placed 2nd. She picked up two more wins by fall before dropping her finals match to a tough opponent. Isabella Smith picked up a really solid overtime win on her way to placing 4th. She did a great job of taking the action to her opponent which ultimately lead to her securing a win when she earned a stall call against her opponent. We’ve been emphasizing controlling the pace of the match and applying the pressure on our opponents, and that match of Isabella’s was a great example of what we’re wanting to see. Jasey Olson did a really solid job with her effort on the mat today and wrestled to second place. She really impressed with her ability to escape from bottom today and has taken some big strides in that area. In her return to the mat, Elizabeth Thomas placed fifth. It was a tough bracket to come back to, but she did a great job of being aggressive and taking advantage of mistakes by opponents. For the second meet in a row, Emmalee Spurgeon found herself in a bracket full of tough competitors. She placed third and wrestled really tough. The competition she got to see here is the exact level of competition we were hoping to get at this tournament, so we were happy to get the opportunity to see how she’s stacking up against some of the tougher wrestlers in the state. It should also be noted that she recorded our program’s first ever win by technical fall! Elaine Babcock continued on with her impressive season with a second place finish in her bracket.”
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/10/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 24 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVER CALLS, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO CIVIL CALLS, TWO INCOMPLETE 911S, TWO EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, ONE DEER CALL, ONE RESCUE CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE VEHICLE INSPECTION, ONE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE DOMESTIC, RETUNED ONE PHONE CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Christmas Tree Disposal Deadline at Marion County Park Nears
There is a Christmas tree drop-off site located at Marion County Park near the entrance. Marion County Naturalist Marla Mertz said the drop-off at the park will be through January 15, 2023. All trees will be used for wildlife cover and fisheries habitat in Conservation areas. Mertz tells KNIA/KRLS News,...
Barbara Flo O’Neal
Services for Barbara Flo O’Neal will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Sandyville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Pleasantville Baptist Church in her name. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Mary Ann Frueh
Funeral mass for Mary Ann Frueh, age 67, of Knoxville will take place at 11:00am St. Anthony Catholic Church Wednesday. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00-service time. Memorials may be given in Mary’s memory to the Marion County Humane Society, Knoxville Senior Center, or St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. The Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pella Dollars for Scholars Applications Open
Following a record-breaking night for fundraising at last week’s Pella vs. Pella Christian basketball games, attention now turns to student applications for Pella Dollars for Scholars. Between now and February 28th, graduating seniors from Pella, Pella Christian, and local homeschool can apply for financial aid to support their post-secondary...
NCMP Back in Action Saturday, Placing 3rd in Waterloo
In what Coach Sarah Patterson is calling a “tune-up meet,” the NCMP swimmers with Newton and Pella returned to action in Waterloo Saturday. The group of boys swimmers placed 3rd in their first competition since December 19th. The 200 freestyle relay team of Finn Martin, Clay Lamb, Brady...
Elizabeth Chloe Graves
A celebration of life for Elizabeth Chloe Graves, age 84, of Knoxville will be held on Friday January 13th at the Winfield Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm. A private family burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Albia, at a later date. Her wishes were to be cremated. The Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
