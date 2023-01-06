Read full article on original website
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
Britishvolt in talks with investors about possible sale
LONDON (Reuters) – UK battery startup Britishvolt said on Monday it is in talks with a consortium of investors about selling a majority stake in the company, but did not disclose any names. The company said back in November that it had received short-term financial backing to help it...
Dutch regulator grants Russian independent TV Rain five-year broadcasting license
(Reuters) – The Dutch Media Authority issued a five-year broadcasting permit for the Russian independent television station TV Rain after its license had been cancelled in Latvia, according to a statement on the regulator’s website. The permit, dated Dec. 22, will “provide a commercial television broadcasting service as...
Chile copper exports total $4.28 billion in December
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile, the world’s top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.28 billion in December, down 13.2% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday. The country posted a trade surplus of $1.85 billion in the month, up from a $417...
Still much to do in Northern Ireland Brexit talks, Dublin cautions
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Britain and the European Union still have much work to do to settle on revised post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland after making important progress this week, Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin said on Tuesday. Britain agreed on Monday a way forward on sharing live...
Airbus delivered up to 663 jets in 2022 to keep industry top spot
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus delivered 663 jets last year before a Russia sanctions adjustment, holding on to its crown as the world’s largest planemaker, despite abandoning efforts to go even higher amid clogged supply chains. The European company said it had delivered 663 jets or a net total...
Parts shortages impact Kenya Airways, cause flight disruptions
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya Airways is experiencing flight disruptions due to delays in securing aircraft components required for maintenance, the carrier said late on Monday. The airline, which is one of Africa’s biggest, may be forced to cut some flights if the challenges of getting the parts persist, Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said in a statement.
Southwest launches one-way fares starting $49 for some routes
(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co on Tuesday launched a limited fare sale for select one-way routes, days after the carrier’s massive flight disruptions in December. The airline said it will offer the fares starting at $49 for certain one-way routes, with travelers required to make the purchase 21 days in advance.
Spain seeks to set nuclear and hydro prices to end windfall profits
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain wants the EU to allow it to set prices for nuclear and hydroelectric as it seeks to decouple the cost of electricity production from gas and curb windfall profits, Energy Ministry sources said. The reform of the energy market proposed by Spain seeks to prevent...
Exclusive-Shell energy transition prompted talks to sell Norway business
LONDON (Reuters) – Shell held talks with Harbour Energy to sell its Norwegian oil and gas fields last year but could not reach a deal due to gas price volatility and uncertainty over the long-term outlook, three company sources told Reuters. London-based Shell has said it will focus its...
Mercedes-Benz sells 2.05 million passenger cars in 2022
BERLIN (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz delivered 2.05 million passenger cars in 2022, the company said on Tuesday, down 1% on the previous year as the carmaker felt the impact of COVID-19 measures and bottlenecks. Entry-level vehicles, the lowest price segment, saw a 10% sales drop primarily due to supply chain...
China halts visas for Japanese nationals, travel agencies say
TOKYO (Reuters) – China has told travel agencies in Japan that it has stopped issuing new visas for travel, three companies confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday, an apparent response to stricter measures for Chinese arrivals after their country freed up travel. Chinese authorities gave notice that they had stopped...
Germany has no current plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine -spokesperson
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has no current plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a government spokesperson told a regular briefing on Monday. Germany last week announced it was sending Marder fighting vehicles to Kyiv, answering calls for more heavy weapons to repel Russian forces. Germany’s economy minister also said Berlin cannot rule out the delivery of the Leopard tanks, which are heavier fighting vehicles than the Marders.
Ex U.S. Marines pilot arrested in Australia was ‘singled out’ – lawyer
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The lawyer for former U.S. Marine Corps pilot Daniel Duggan said he was “singled out” for extradition to the United States to face charges of training Chinese military fliers, even though other Australians provided military services to foreign states. Australia’s attorney-general last month accepted...
Asian companies see earnings upgrades by analysts over the past month
(Reuters) – Analysts raised 2023 earnings estimates for Asian companies over the past month, contrasting with the raft of earnings downgrades in the last year, as China’s reopening and slowing inflationary pressures boost optimism. MSCI Asia-Pacific’s 2023 earnings estimates were raised by 2.5% over the past month, with...
Prince Harry set to deliver more broadsides at UK royals in TV interviews
LONDON (Reuters) – Days after Prince Harry’s memoir accidentally went on sale early with new allegations of discord and conflict within the British royal family, a series of TV interviews with him will start airing on Sunday with the prospect of yet more damaging attacks on the monarchy.
