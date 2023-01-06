ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls City, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: Van makes it across tracks as train hits trailer

NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports an accident Jan. 5 involving a trailer pulled by a Chevrolet Express van owned by Omaha Door and Window Co and a Union Pacific Train west of Highway 75 on B Road. An accident report says the driver of...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NE Kansas collision kills two in Brown County

BEATRICE – Two people were killed in an accident near Sabetha, Kansas last Wednesday, involving a vehicle struck after it had failed to yield to traffic, pulling onto a highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victims were 58-year-old Rodney Sanner and 53-year-old Robin Sanner, of Sabetha. The couple’s...
SABETHA, KS
KSNT News

Two killed in northeast Kansas crash

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people died after a vehicle crash in northeast Kansas. The crash happened a half-mile east of Sabetha in Brown County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers say an eastbound SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled onto U.S. Highway 75 in front of a […]
SABETHA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Stolen truck recovered in Craig, Mo.

FALLS CITY – Arrest warrants have been issued for men suspected of stealing a truck and tools from a Richardson County residence Dec. 7 or 8. Court records say Chase Engel, 25, and David Sprague Jr., 43, of St. Joseph, Mo. are suspected of theft from a 652 Avenue residence.
CRAIG, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Talmage man accused of burglary in Otoe

NEBRASKA CITY – A Talmage man is charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine in Otoe. An arrest affidavit says the Nebraska State Patrol investigated suspicious activity near the county road shop in Otoe on Dec. 28 and made contact with Christopher Chilton, 38, outside of his car. An...
OTOE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff office reports arrests through Monday

FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff's Office reports arrests through Monday, including a 52-year-old Falls City probationer on custodial sanction. There were also three arrests for driving under the influence, obstruction of police, driving under license suspension and a court commitment. A 29-year-old Dubois man was arrested on four...
FALLS CITY, NE

