Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The historic 1939 Rulo Bridge crossing over the Missouri River into Holt County was rebuilt and opened in 2013
The Rulo Bridge spans the Missouri River on U.S. Route 159. It crosses over from Holt County, Missouri to Richardson County, Nebraska, and the eastern boundary of Rulo. The Rulo Bridge spans the Missouri River on U.S. Route 159. It crosses over from Holt County, Missouri to Richardson County, Nebraska, and the eastern boundary of Rulo.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: Van makes it across tracks as train hits trailer
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports an accident Jan. 5 involving a trailer pulled by a Chevrolet Express van owned by Omaha Door and Window Co and a Union Pacific Train west of Highway 75 on B Road. An accident report says the driver of...
News Channel Nebraska
NE Kansas collision kills two in Brown County
BEATRICE – Two people were killed in an accident near Sabetha, Kansas last Wednesday, involving a vehicle struck after it had failed to yield to traffic, pulling onto a highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victims were 58-year-old Rodney Sanner and 53-year-old Robin Sanner, of Sabetha. The couple’s...
Two killed in northeast Kansas crash
SABETHA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people died after a vehicle crash in northeast Kansas. The crash happened a half-mile east of Sabetha in Brown County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers say an eastbound SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled onto U.S. Highway 75 in front of a […]
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen truck recovered in Craig, Mo.
FALLS CITY – Arrest warrants have been issued for men suspected of stealing a truck and tools from a Richardson County residence Dec. 7 or 8. Court records say Chase Engel, 25, and David Sprague Jr., 43, of St. Joseph, Mo. are suspected of theft from a 652 Avenue residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Talmage man accused of burglary in Otoe
NEBRASKA CITY – A Talmage man is charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine in Otoe. An arrest affidavit says the Nebraska State Patrol investigated suspicious activity near the county road shop in Otoe on Dec. 28 and made contact with Christopher Chilton, 38, outside of his car. An...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff office reports arrests through Monday
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff's Office reports arrests through Monday, including a 52-year-old Falls City probationer on custodial sanction. There were also three arrests for driving under the influence, obstruction of police, driving under license suspension and a court commitment. A 29-year-old Dubois man was arrested on four...
Comments / 0