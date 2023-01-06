Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who was found in a seaside town more than three months ago and still cannot tell officers who he is or where he is from.The man, thought to be aged between 40 and 50 years old, was found in Weymouth, Dorset, on Wednesday September 28 2022.Dorset Police said that he speaks with an eastern European accent and his first language is believed to be Latvian.Police Constable Becky Barnes said: “We have been continuing to conduct enquiries to try and establish the identity of this man, which have included contact...

