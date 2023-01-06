Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Pfizer working to send COVID pill Paxlovid to China – CNBC
(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc is working with Chinese authorities to send its COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, to the country that is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in an interview with CNBC on Monday. In February last year, China approved Paxlovid to treat...
104.1 WIKY
China’s embassy in South Korea halts issue of short-term visas
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese embassy in South Korea has suspended the issue of short-term visas for South Korean visitors, it said on Tuesday, the first retaliatory move against nations imposing COVID-19 curbs on travellers from China. The embassy will adjust the policy subject to the lifting of South...
104.1 WIKY
China calls for science-based COVID measures against travellers from China
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday called on relevant countries to base their COVID-19 prevention measures on facts and science. COVID prevention measures should not be discriminatory, and not affect the normal people-to-people exchanges between two countries, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a briefing.
104.1 WIKY
China ‘wolf warrior’ diplomatic spokesperson Zhao moves to new role
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who gained prominence as one of China’s most outspoken “wolf warrior” diplomats, has been transferred to its department that manages land and sea borders, according to the ministry’s website. Zhao, 50, is now deputy head of...
104.1 WIKY
U.S.’s Yellen chairs meeting with UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand ministers
LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen chaired a meeting of finance ministers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, Britain’s finance ministry said in a statement published on Tuesday. Yellen used the meeting to underscore the need for close collaboration and to develop greater...
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
104.1 WIKY
China halts visas for Japanese nationals, travel agencies say
TOKYO (Reuters) – China has told travel agencies in Japan that it has stopped issuing new visas for travel, three companies confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday, an apparent response to stricter measures for Chinese arrivals after their country freed up travel. Chinese authorities gave notice that they had stopped...
104.1 WIKY
Oil nudges higher after China opens borders, lifts fuel demand outlook
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Monday, a day after travellers streamed into China following a reopening of borders that lifted the fuel demand outlook and partly offset concerns of global recession. Brent crude futures had risen 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $79.10 a barrel by 0114...
104.1 WIKY
British minister met Hong Kong tycoon Lai’s legal team – Downing Street
LONDON (Reuters) – The legal team of Jimmy Lai, the pro-democracy Hong Kong tycoon sentenced to over five years in jail last month, met a British junior foreign office minister on Tuesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said. “The British government will always support rights and freedoms and...
104.1 WIKY
Thailand rescinds entry requirement for proof of COVID vaccination -minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has rescinded a policy announced at the weekend requiring visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, its health minister said on Monday. Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters proof of vaccination was not needed as there was sufficient immunization globally, while those not vaccinated would be granted entry without restriction. It replaced new rules announced on Saturday by the aviation regulator, ahead of China reopening its borders.
104.1 WIKY
Ex U.S. Marines pilot arrested in Australia was ‘singled out’ – lawyer
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The lawyer for former U.S. Marine Corps pilot Daniel Duggan said he was “singled out” for extradition to the United States to face charges of training Chinese military fliers, even though other Australians provided military services to foreign states. Australia’s attorney-general last month accepted...
104.1 WIKY
Still much to do in Northern Ireland Brexit talks, Dublin cautions
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Britain and the European Union still have much work to do to settle on revised post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland after making important progress this week, Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin said on Tuesday. Britain agreed on Monday a way forward on sharing live...
104.1 WIKY
Italy’s new rightist PM Meloni gets ‘cordial’ Vatican audience
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Italy’s new rightist Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met Pope Francis and top Vatican officials on Tuesday, holding what the Holy See called “cordial discussions.”. Meloni, who took office in October at the helm of the most right-wing government in Italy’s postwar history, is...
104.1 WIKY
Chile copper exports total $4.28 billion in December
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile, the world’s top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.28 billion in December, down 13.2% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday. The country posted a trade surplus of $1.85 billion in the month, up from a $417...
104.1 WIKY
Moderna considers pricing COVID vaccine at $110-$130 – WSJ
(Reuters) – Moderna Inc is considering pricing its COVID-19 shot at $110 to $130 per dose in the United States when it shifts from government contracting to commercial distribution of the shots, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal on Monday. (Reporting by...
104.1 WIKY
Canada’s First Quantum says in talks with Panama over mine dispute
(Reuters) – Canada’s First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Tuesday it was in talks with the government of Panama to avoid halting operations at its mine in the Central American country over a contract dispute. The company was notified on Dec. 21 of a government order for it...
104.1 WIKY
UN chief ‘deeply frustrated’ over global leaders’ inaction on climate change
GENEVA (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was deeply frustrated with the inaction of global leaders and lack of international investment to counter climate emergencies like the massive floods that hit Pakistan. Speaking at a conference in Geneva on rebuilding efforts in the wake...
104.1 WIKY
Biden and Mexico’s Obrador pledge to tackle irregular migration at meeting
(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, reaffirmed at a meeting in Mexico City on Monday their commitment to use “innovative approaches” to deal with irregular migration, the White House said in a readout. “President Biden and President Lopez Obrador...
104.1 WIKY
Swiss right-wing party to call referendum in bid to block climate change law
ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland’s right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) will within a few days call a referendum aimed at blocking a draft law to cut greenhouse gas emissions, party officials said. The SVP, a member of the ruling coalition in Bern, is campaigning against the law to...
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine’s 2022 inflation hits 26.6%, but lower than forecast
KYIV (Reuters) -Consumer price inflation in Ukraine rose to 26.6% in 2022 as the economy felt the impact of Russia’s invasion, but was lower than initially expected. The government had said CPI could soar from 10% in 2021 to about 30% because of the war, which has disrupted supply chains and logistics, but State Statistics Service figures released on Tuesday showed inflation had stabilised at 0.7% in December.
Comments / 0