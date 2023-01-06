These TikTok-Famous Arts And Crafts Are Boredom Busters For Kids

When the weather outside turns inhospitable and ushers playtime indoors, boredom can begin to set in. During my brief tenure as a neighborhood babysitter, I always found arts and crafts projects to be the ultimate distraction for ansty kids desperate for the rain to stop and the weather to warm up.

TikTok , the app that never fails to surface the next best thing, also offers crowd-pleasing expertise when it comes to at-home craft projects that are perfect for children of all ages who want to flex their creative muscles or who simply enjoy sensory play.

Peruse crafting kits, hands-on projects and art sets that are popular on TikTok and beyond for their ability to make indoor time a little more bearable.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.