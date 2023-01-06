Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Related
Idaho victim Maddie Mogen's dad convinced murderer made mistake that will lead to their capture
Idaho victim Maddie Mogen's dad Ben Mogen says he is convinced the killer made a mistake at the scene that will lead to their capture, but admits he is surprised he is 'still waiting' for answers.
Everything Bryan Kohberger Has Said About Idaho Murders
In a statement on January 1, Kohberger's public defender said that his client "is eager to be exonerated."
Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family
The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
Bryan Kohberger Updates: Chilling New Details Released in Idaho Student Murders
Details surrounding the murders of four University of Idaho students in November were released today as suspect Bryan Kohberger appeared in an Idaho courtroom.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Nancy Grace dissects revelations from the Idaho murders suspect: He went in with the 'intent to kill'
"Fox Nation" host Nancy Grace reacts to news of a suspect in custody in the Idaho murders and analyzes what's next in the investigation on 'Hannity.'
Kaylee Goncalves May Not Have Been Idaho Killer's Target: Family's Lawyer
Shanon Gray said Goncalves' family were "not sold" on the idea that Kaylee was specifically picked out by the attacker.
Bryan Kohberger's Teacher, Who Taught Him About Serial Killers, Speaks Out
Kohberger studied under Katherine Ramsland, a renowned forensic psychologist and expert on serial killers at DeSales University in Pennsylvania.
newsnationnow.com
‘Be careful’: Forensics professor on Idaho murder suspect
(NewsNation) — Forensic science professor and former FBI agent Mary Ellen O’Toole told NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” that people “need to be careful” when speculating on the academic background of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and whether it had anything to do with the crime.
Renowned cold-case expert claims 'inexperienced' Idaho police made a 'major misstep'
Private investigator Sheila Wysocki tells DailyMail.com that Moscow, Idaho, police made a 'major misstep' in the case of four murdered students.
Former Adam Levine yoga instructor who survived 1992 attack defends University of Idaho roommate
A woman who found her college roommate near to death in her blood soaked room in 1992 has defended the survivors of the University of Idaho quadruple murder.
The eerie links between Bryan Kohberger and the BTK, Golden State and Grim Sleeper murderers
Accused Idaho slasher Bryan Kohberger has eerie connections to several infamous serial murderers, including the BTK Killer, the Grim Sleeper and the Golden State Killer. Criminal Justice Ph.D student Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 in connection to the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. At the time of his arrest, Kohberger was studying at Washington State University just nine miles from the scene of the murders. However he had recently graduated from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa., where he was a...
TODAY.com
Father of Idaho murder victim reveals new info from coroner
One month after four students were stabbed to death at an off-campus house at the University of Idaho, investigators are still searching for any clues that could lead to an arrest. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2022.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details
(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
The man accused of quadruple murder in Idaho appeared ashen and downcast during his first court appearance
The suspect was arrested last week on first-degree murder charges in connection to the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.
Kaylee Goncalves' Dad Praises Bryan Kohberger Affidavit: 'Hit a Home Run'
Steve Goncalves had formerly criticized police involved in the investigation, who had previously released limited information about the case.
Idaho suspect in student murders thoroughly cleaned vehicle, also seen wearing surgical gloves multiple times outside family home, source says
The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November had thoroughly cleaned the interior and exterior of his car and was also seen wearing surgical gloves multiple times before being apprehended, a law enforcement source tells CNN.
Judge Jeanine Pirro says 'there's no insanity defense' in Idaho murder case
Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro breaks down the probable cause affidavit against alleged murderer Bryan Kohberger and why he won't use an insanity plea on 'Hannity.'
Surviving Roommate Of University Of Idaho Quadruple Murders Spotted For First Time Since Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Arrest
One of the surviving roommates, who was at home the morning four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered, was seen for the first time since an affidavit revealed she was "frozen in fear" when she allegedly saw the suspect inside the residence and heard crying, RadarOnline.com has learned. Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were brutally stabbed to death on November 13. Roommates Dylan Mortensen, 19, and Bethany Funke, 19, were both inside the off-campus home on the mornings of the attack but survived without sustaining any injuries. Mortensen broke...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1091M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3