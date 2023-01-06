A 42-year-old Enoch City man shot and killed his wife, five children, and mother-in-law before taking his own life, just two weeks after his spouse had filed for divorce, authorities say. Michael Haight’s horrible plot was uncovered after a police source reported that his wife, Tausha Haight, 40, missed an appointment on Wednesday, leading officials to the residence. Her mother, Gail Earl, 78, also lost her life, with local officials in the tightknit community noting that the mother-in-law had been supporting the family through unidentified difficulties. The children killed included a 17-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy, all of whom remained unnamed by police. “This is a tremendous blow to many, many families who have spent many, many nights with these individuals who are now gone,” said one of the Haight’s neighbors, Enoch City Mayor Geoffrey Chesnut. At a press conference on Thursday, Enoch City Police Chief Jackson Ames said that the family had been involved in investigations with the police before, but declined to elaborate.Read it at The New York Times

ENOCH, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO