Utah shootings: How Enoch will move forward after murder-suicide
ENOCH, Iron County — In August 2021, a devastating storm swept through the small town of Enoch, Iron County, about 250 miles south of Salt Lake City, flooding the streets and causing millions of dollars in damages there and in nearby Cedar City. The flash flooding emergency made national...
KUTV
Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer
JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A Piute High School student is dead after authorities said she was shot by another student Sunday evening. In a news release, the Piute County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 p.m.
ksl.com
Funeral services for murdered Utah family to be held Friday
ENOCH, Iron County — The funeral for seven members of an Enoch family who died in a tragic murder-suicide will be held Friday. Enoch officials announced Monday afternoon that services for Tausha Haight, her mother Gail Earl, and Haight's five children will be held Friday in La Verkin. Additional details are expected to be announced this week by the family.
KSLTV
MMA fighter arrested in St. George after two separate assaults towards same woman
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A mixed martial artist who fled to Las Vegas, Nevada, is now in police custody after two alleged assaults against the mother of his son. On Jan. 1, Cain Castillo, 36, was booked into the Washington County Jail for felony counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated child abuse – intentionally or knowingly, according to the affidavits.
Death of Utah Family of 8 Believed to Be a Murder-Suicide: 'This Is a Tremendous Blow to Many'
Three adults and five children were found dead in their Enoch city home on Wednesday night after someone asked the police department for a welfare check Officials in a small town in Utah are struggling to understand the deaths of eight members of their community. Three adults and five children were found dead in their Enoch city home on Wednesday night after someone asked the police department for a welfare check when 40-year-old Tausha Haight failed to show up for a morning appointment. Investigators determined 42-year-old Michael Haight, Tausha's husband, opened...
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
Post Register
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
kslnewsradio.com
Leaving an abusive relationship can be complicated and dangerous, expert says
SALT LAKE CITY — As the Enoch community continues to reel from the killing of a family, experts advise that there are resources for those trying to get out of abusive situations. Communications and Engagement Specialist with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition, Kimmi Wolf, told Dave and Dujanovic that...
8 Shot Dead in Utah Murder-Suicide, Including 5 Children [UPDATED]
According to the OC Register, eight people, including five children were shot to death in Southern Utah. The home, located in Enoch, Utah, was visited on Wednesday by police doing a welfare check where they found the bodies, which were all dead from gunshot wounds.
YAHOO!
St. George-based DOVE Center says number of survivors of domestic violence is growing
A St. George nonprofit says it served more than 1,300 survivors of domestic violence in 2022, illustrating the area's growing need for victim support. "These survivors experienced crimes that typically thrive in silence," said Jillian Penhale, executive director of The DOVE Center, which provides various services and programs at no cost for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. "We want them to know that they're not alone and DOVE is here to help."
Community Shattered After Police Discover 8 Dead Hours From Boise
On Wednesday, Jan. 4 concerned family and friends asked the police to conduct a welfare check in the small town of Enoch, Utah which only has 7,500 residents. That's when the police discovered the bodies of three adults, and five minors deceased inside the home. The five minors include a...
kuer.org
Iron County schools are rallying around their kids following the Enoch tragedy
The Iron County School District said the loss of an Enoch family — including five children found dead inside of their home on Jan. 4 — is striking a chord inside schools across the district. Enoch City Police believe 42-year-old Michael Haight killed his wife, 40-year-old Tausha; his...
KUTV
Murdered Enoch woman's divorce attorney met three times with her over last weeks
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The divorce attorney for the murdered Enoch woman met three times with his client in the last few weeks, one day before the killings were discovered. Chief Investigative Reporter Wendy Halloran spoke with James Park, divorce attorney for Tausha Haight on Thursday. There were still...
Utah Family Man Accused of Killing Wife, Five Children, and His Mother-in-Law
A 42-year-old Enoch City man shot and killed his wife, five children, and mother-in-law before taking his own life, just two weeks after his spouse had filed for divorce, authorities say. Michael Haight’s horrible plot was uncovered after a police source reported that his wife, Tausha Haight, 40, missed an appointment on Wednesday, leading officials to the residence. Her mother, Gail Earl, 78, also lost her life, with local officials in the tightknit community noting that the mother-in-law had been supporting the family through unidentified difficulties. The children killed included a 17-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy, all of whom remained unnamed by police. “This is a tremendous blow to many, many families who have spent many, many nights with these individuals who are now gone,” said one of the Haight’s neighbors, Enoch City Mayor Geoffrey Chesnut. At a press conference on Thursday, Enoch City Police Chief Jackson Ames said that the family had been involved in investigations with the police before, but declined to elaborate.Read it at The New York Times
KSLTV
Traffic seriously impacted following deadly crash at St. George intersection
ST. GEORGE, Utah — At least one person has died Thursday in a crash at a St. George intersection. The incident took place at 850 N. 3050 East. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said in a video posted to Facebook that “a lot of things (are) being impacted in this area” due to the crash.
kjzz.com
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
ksub590.com
Utah Food And Farm Conference This Week In Cedar City
Some 150 farmers, gardeners, biodynamic practioners, permaculturalists, students, chefs, seed geeks, foodies, homesteaders and others are expected to be in Cedar City this week the sixth annual Utah Farm and Food Conference. The event attracts participants from all over Utah and several surrounding states. The theme for this year's conference is Rooted in Resilience. The conference is set to begin Thursday, January 12trh with pre-conference events at various locations through out Iron County. Main conference workshops and presentations will begin on Friday the 13th at the Heritage Theater and Festival Hall. Keynote presentations on Friday will include a discussion on water use. Some of the workshop topics are “It's Alive, The Soil is an Ecosystem,” “How Biodynamics Work,” “Thinking Outside The Market,” and “Keeping Community Alive Through Green Spaces and Backyard Gardening.” Cedar City Mayor Garth Green will welcome the conference attendees in remarks on Friday at 10am. The conference is billed as “a unique opportunity for smaller acreage produces, small commercial farmers and homesteaders to gain insight.” You can get a full list of scheduled events here. Several local organizations and businesses are sponsoring the conference.
890kdxu.com
Fun Events in St George Area for January and February
Just down the road in Mesquite NV, it’s the Mesquite Motor Mania car show at the Nevada Welcome Center at 460 N. Sandhill Blvd Jan 13-15 Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Jan 27-29 at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. There will be a nightly balloon glow in the Casa Blanca parking lot.
Father sues Hurricane boarding school for malpractice after daughter's death
The father of a teenage girl who died at a boarding school in Washington County has sued the facility, which he alleges ignored his daughter's severe pain weeks before her death.
suunews.net
Flippin’ Birds start season on the right note and look forward to home opener
Southern Utah University gymnastics kicked off the regular season with a win at the Super 16 in Las Vegas. The Flippin’ Birds were pooled in the first group with the University of North Carolina, the University of Washington and Fisk University. Southern Utah placed first with a 195.8, UW placed second at 195.475, UNC finished third, scoring a 194.625, and Fisk finished last with a 186.700.
