I hope this one sticks! He called his mob to the Capitol, he told them to fight like heĺl and he watched for 3 hours before giving in to the pressure from those around him to tell them to go home.
Go get um! They need to be held accountable. Trump did nothing for 287 minutes. He watched and enjoyed every minute of it. His closest folks begged him to do something and he did nothing but suck in the love he felt by his followers.
What self-respecting lawyer would answer the phone when Trump is calling and asking them to represent him in yet another lawsuit?? The lawyer has to know they won’t get paid AND it will impact their ability to sign up new clients
