ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 1

Related
Tyla

Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds

We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
New York Post

Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree

A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree.  A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is.  Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
pethelpful.com

Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
pethelpful.com

Sweet Husky Who's Been at Rescue for Over 400 Days Is Breaking Hearts

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Rebel might have a chaotic name, but he seems like the sweetest boy! One of his human friends at the @husky_house rescue of Matawan, New Jersey posted a video of his loving antics, and TikTok is loving him already. Somehow, though, this gorgeous Husky has been in the shelter for 405 days!
MATAWAN, NJ
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1091M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy