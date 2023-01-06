ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Related
Cleveland.com

Where were all the Ohio windmills when power was needed? Not yet built.

In a state where the fruits of bribery have been accepted as fulfillment of public energy policy, we shouldn’t be surprised that the skunk cabbage of snark is accepted as informed citizen comment. Thomas Carlson suffered, as the rest of us did, through the “cold Christmas weekend,” and wants to know, in a Jan. 2 letter, “Where were all the windmills when power was needed?”
OHIO STATE
Transportation Today News

Ohio receives $2.4M grant for Mahoning County project

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) recently awarded Ohio’s Mahoning County a $2.4 million grant to support the Mahoning Avenue Industrial Corridor Upgrade project. Local funding will provide $3 million toward the project, which will better position the corridor as an attractive location for job growth and business expansion. Work will include […] The post Ohio receives $2.4M grant for Mahoning County project appeared first on Transportation Today.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance

A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
WHEELING, WV
WFMJ.com

Gas prices continue to rise in the Valley

Valley gas prices have gone up slightly over the last week. According to AAA, gas prices in Northeast Ohio are .12 cents higher than last week. This week's average price is $3.35 across Northeast Ohio. The average during the week of Jan. 3 was $3.23. In various areas of Ohio,...
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Investing in the Brent Spence Bridge

For years, presidents of both parties promised infrastructure, but with President Biden, we got it done. And because we included my bridge legislation in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are finally going to build a new Brent Spence Bridge. The 160,000 Americans who cross this bridge every single day will...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state’s central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Mild air builds in before a quick late-week cold snap

After a sun-filled Monday afternoon, Tuesday will be a noticeably cloudier day across the Valley. Despite the clouds, afternoon temperatures will be around 5-6 degrees warmer-than-average. Not a bad January day! The air will be even milder Wednesday and Thursday. A largely uneventful Wednesday will be followed by a good...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law

COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
OHIO STATE

