AEP Ohio responds to customer concerns about proposed rate increase in plan to improve reliability
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new plan by AEP Ohio wants to improve the company's power grids to avoid outages like the one many residents experienced last summer. But that plan comes with a proposed rate increase. The company submitted the $2.2 billion plan to Public Utilities Commission of Ohio...
Where were all the Ohio windmills when power was needed? Not yet built.
In a state where the fruits of bribery have been accepted as fulfillment of public energy policy, we shouldn’t be surprised that the skunk cabbage of snark is accepted as informed citizen comment. Thomas Carlson suffered, as the rest of us did, through the “cold Christmas weekend,” and wants to know, in a Jan. 2 letter, “Where were all the windmills when power was needed?”
Ohio receives $2.4M grant for Mahoning County project
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) recently awarded Ohio’s Mahoning County a $2.4 million grant to support the Mahoning Avenue Industrial Corridor Upgrade project. Local funding will provide $3 million toward the project, which will better position the corridor as an attractive location for job growth and business expansion. Work will include […] The post Ohio receives $2.4M grant for Mahoning County project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors
You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance
A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
WFMJ.com
Local attorney offers advice for Ohioans who win Mega Millions jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot has once again reached over $1 billion currently sitting at $1.1 billion as of January 10. But what should you do if you win big? A local attorney has some advice. 21 News spoke with local attorney, Jamie Dietz from Friedman & Rummell Co. LPA in...
WFMJ.com
Gas prices continue to rise in the Valley
Valley gas prices have gone up slightly over the last week. According to AAA, gas prices in Northeast Ohio are .12 cents higher than last week. This week's average price is $3.35 across Northeast Ohio. The average during the week of Jan. 3 was $3.23. In various areas of Ohio,...
With stroke of his pen, Gov. Mike DeWine defines natural gas as green energy
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation that broadly expands the ability to drill for oil and gas in state parks and also legally redefines natural gas as a source of “green energy.”. A 2011 state law gave state agencies the authority, if they choose, to lease out...
DeWine signs bill that could raise taxes, scrap credits for developers; pledges support for affordable housing in next budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio – GOP Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Friday that could raises taxes on affordable housing developments and block their owners from claiming certain tax credits. But he offered some hope to advocates as well with a promise to address affordable housing in his forthcoming two-year budget proposal.
Sidney Daily News
Investing in the Brent Spence Bridge
For years, presidents of both parties promised infrastructure, but with President Biden, we got it done. And because we included my bridge legislation in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are finally going to build a new Brent Spence Bridge. The 160,000 Americans who cross this bridge every single day will...
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
Mount Vernon News
DeWine on distracted driving law: 'This legislation will ... prevent crashes and save lives'
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – It's a new year, and Ohioans will be under 20 new laws in approximately 90 days. These laws include universal occupational license recognition and expanding tax deductions for educational savings. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) on Sunday signed into law 19 bills that were passed by...
WFMJ.com
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state’s central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WFMJ.com
Mild air builds in before a quick late-week cold snap
After a sun-filled Monday afternoon, Tuesday will be a noticeably cloudier day across the Valley. Despite the clouds, afternoon temperatures will be around 5-6 degrees warmer-than-average. Not a bad January day! The air will be even milder Wednesday and Thursday. A largely uneventful Wednesday will be followed by a good...
sciotopost.com
Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law
COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
