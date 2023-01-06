ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Devon Gales, injured in 2015 game against Bulldogs, reacts to Damar Hamlin story

 4 days ago
Watching the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin brought back painful memories for one local college student who was paralyzed while playing at a football game against UGA.

Devon Gales has been working hard to walk since that game 7 years ago. Channel 2 Action News has followed his recovery every step of the way.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with him outside the Shepherd Center where Gales spent years recovering after his injury.

Gales and his family lived at the center for years. Fernandes went to visit Gales several times to follow his progress.

When he saw what happened to Damar Hamlin Monday night, he knew exactly what Hamlin’s family and the other players were going through.

“It brought me back to when I got hurt, and, you know, it was really just reminiscent,” Gales said.

Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing during Monday night football game.

“The hit wasn’t bad, you know? It just hit him right in the chest area. But I guess, you know, he hit him in a certain spot where it messed with him,” Gales said.

In 2015, Gales was in Athens playing for Southern University in a game against UGA.

When asked what he thought about watching what happened Hamlin, Gales said:

“It brought me back to when I was hurt and watching the videos seeing my teammates. Everybody taking a knee and crying and, in the NFL, you’ve never seen that. This is like the first time.”

Gales is still working out and working hard to gain movement in his body. In 2021, he was accepted into the University of Georgia.

He has a message for Hamlin.

“I would say stay strong. We have you in prayers, we love you and we wish you the best and we hope you get well,” Gales said.

Hamlin’s family put out a statement thanking everyone for their support.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country”.

