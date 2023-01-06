Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
It takes two overtimes for CCHS to complete its comeback win
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County High’s Cougars jumped ahead two to nothing scoring in less than thirty-seconds on the games first possession with Oneida on Monday at Brown Gym. Oneida tied the game at two, took the lead at 4-2 and never let go of the lead until deep into the first overtime. WATCH on demand from WLAF.
wcyb.com
Area teams ranked in first AP Tennessee high school basketball polls
(WCYB) — The first Associated Press Tennessee high school basketball rankings came out on Monday night. Five schools from Northeast Tennessee were ranked. Others receiving 12 or more points: Oak Ridge 17. Bradley Central 15. Walker Valley 12. Division I - Class 3A. RecordPts. Livingston Academy (5)15-084 Haywood County...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program
On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
1450wlaf.com
Cynthia Lynn Moses, age 54, of Harriman
Cynthia Lynn Moses, age 54, of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Roane County Medical Center. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee to Gary Brewer and Mary Jane Garrison on May 25, 1968. She loved painting and music. Cynthia is preceded in death by her father, Gary Brewer, her sister, Leslie Bapula, great grandma, Melburn Garrison, grandfather, Eugene Brewer, and grandma, Mary Jane Garrison Bapula, and Jewel Mae Barnes.
1450wlaf.com
Thomas Mack “Mackie” Rollyson, La Follette
On January 3, 2023 Thomas Mack “Mackie” Rollyson passed away at his home in LaFollette, TN after a battle with cancer. Mackie was 68 years old. Mackie was a Navy Veteran and was very proud to serve our country. He leaves behind the love of his life, Linda Heatherly, with whom he shared 17 years.
1450wlaf.com
Steven Shane “Biggs” Shumaker, age 20 of Knoxville
Steven Shane “Biggs” Shumaker, age 20 of Knoxville, departed this life on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Biggs enjoyed listening to music, going to school, and playing with his brothers. He was very social, loving, and always loved telling everyone that they were bad. He is preceded in death...
1450wlaf.com
Dennis Powers is tabbed a Champion of Commerce
NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry made a special presentation to State Representative Dennis Powers on Monday. Banking and Consumer Affairs Subcommittee Chairman Dennis Powers was presented with the Chamber’s most prestigious Champion of Commerce award. “Tennessee’s business community is lucky...
1450wlaf.com
Rose Ann Bennet, age 71 of La Follette
Mrs. Rose Ann Bennett, age 71 of LaFollette passed away Monday, January 9, 2023. Rose Ann was a Christian and attended Long Hollow Baptist Church. She enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, loved her neighbors, and was a cat lover. Preceded in death by Husband, Roger Bennett, Parents, Esau and Ruby Robbins Wells, Sisters, Infant Sister, Sally Ann Wells and Betty Bunch, Brother, Benny Wells, and several half-brothers and sisters.
1450wlaf.com
Mary Lou Fowler, age 82, of Clinton
Mary Lou Fowler, age 82, of Clinton passed away on on January 06, 2023 at her residence. Mary was born in Anderson County December 22, 1940, to the late Hubert Melton and Lorene Vandergriff. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved working with flowers and spending time with friends and family. Mary is preceded in death by: Parents, sons Kent “Worm” Shultz, Husbands Jerry Shultz and Kelly Fowler. She is survived by:
Is In-N-Out coming? 5 chains not yet located in Tennessee
From Del Taco to Skyline Chili, there are some popular chain restaurants that aren't in the Volunteer State, but could that change?
WATE
Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man
Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
1450wlaf.com
Today 3 years ago, Ayers was celebrated by friends and family over WLAF
TOP PHOTO: Hack’s three daughters were on hand at WLAF to honor their father; Traci Dower, Codi Provins and Debra Nelson Lawson. Codi Provins (left) listens as Lonnie Hatmaker explains how he and Hack began developing subdivisions. PUBLISHER’S NOTE: It was three years ago today, the late Hack Ayers...
1450wlaf.com
Teresa L. Smith, age 52, of Clinton
Teresa L. Smith, age 52, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 06, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born on July 23, 1970 in Lake City. She is preceded in death by: Grandparents Vester and Rosie Lively, and mother in law Clara Smith. Teresa leaves behind Husband of thirty-six years Israel Joe Smith, children: Kari, Jacob, and Matthew and mother Linda Edmonds.
Kingsport Times-News
'Runaway wife' ads in early Tennessee newspapers
I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way. There are several types of runaway ads published during...
Remains found in golf bag at Douglas Lake identified through DNA Doe Project
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
smithcountyinsider.com
University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
WBBJ
TWRA says public invited to comment on next hunting season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You can now share your comments on next season’s hunting regulations. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says you can share ideas and concerns with their staff through February 1. Comments may end up being shared as proposals to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, the...
1450wlaf.com
December activity for the CCSO released
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Sheriff Wayne Barton and his staff share their monthly activity report from around Campbell County. This morning, the sheriff is providing a summary of the month of December activity. “I would like to thank our deputies for providing excellent service across all parts...
wvlt.tv
WATCH: Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. Eugene Thomas, the man who lives at the home on Snapp Road, said the semi-truck was moving over for an oncoming Toyota Tacoma truck when its wheels went off the road.
