Strong first quarter leads Olivet over Stockbridge
STOCKBRIDGE – A dominating stretch in the first quarter at both ends of the floor led the Olivet boys basketball team to a 56-30 win over Stockbridge on Monday. Stockbridge scored first on a Kegan Collins 3-pointer, but that was the last basket the Panthers knocked down in the first quarter. Olivet responded with a 23-0 run extending into the early second quarter.
Here are Jackson-area basketball scores from Monday, January 9
JACKSON -- Here are scores from basketball games around the Jackson area for Monday, January 9.
Emoni Bates rebounds with second double-double to lead EMU basketball past CMU
YPSILANTI – Emoni Bates wasted little time bouncing back on Saturday with one of his best performances of the season. The Eastern Michigan sophomore basketball standout recorded his second double-double of the year to help the Eagles knock off rival Central Michigan. After shooting 14% in EMU’s previous loss...
Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings for Jan. 10, 2023
The Catholic High School League’s Central Division is chaos and we’re here for it. With so many ranked teams in one division, it really throws rankings for a loop.
Former Unity Christian standout announces college football decision date
Former Hudsonville Unity Christian and Hillsdale College standout Isaac TeSlaa will be taking his talents to the Division 1 level next season and announced via social media Sunday that he plans to make those plans official on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout has collected scholarship offers from more...
Second-period power play goals lift Lumen Christi over Jackson United
JACKSON – The power play in the second period powered the Lumen Christi hockey team to a 2-1 win over Jackson United on Saturday at Optimist Ice Rink. Down by a goal heading into the second period, goals by Daniel Brady and Luke Sexton, both with a man advantage, put Lumen Christi in front.
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 10
ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule of basketball games involving Ann Arbor area teams for Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment
A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
Potterville High School basketball player survived a heart attack, returns to the game he loves
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Last June, Da’Marion Hicks, went into cardiac arrest on the high school basketball court just seconds after returning to the bench. “It was really out of the blue, I thought I was fine,” said Da’marion Hicks. Christopher Hicks, Da’Marion’s brother and teammate said,...
Lumen Christi defeats Jackson United 2-1
Lumen Christi versus Jackson United varsity ice hockey. Jackson United's Maddox Grimes (9) weaves with the puck during Lumen Christi's varsity ice hockey senior night at Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Lumen Christi defeated Jackson United 2-1.Get Photo. 3 / 23. Lumen Christi versus Jackson...
Big game vs. Michigan gives Malik Hall a boost on road back from injury
EAST LANSING – The Breslin Center held its collective breath late in the first half as Malik Hall walked away from the Michigan bench. The Spartans senior forward had just gone flying into the chairs, bumped by Michigan’s Jace Howard on the way chasing a ball out of bounds. On his last step before falling, he turned his left ankle.
Michigan State holds off Michigan charge to win rivalry matchup
EAST LANSING – Michigan took the Breslin Center faithful from boisterous to jittery here on Saturday afternoon before Michigan State made the shots down the stretch to wrap up a rivalry win. Michigan State held off a late rally from Michigan to win the first iteration of the rivalry...
Albion men's basketball players want coach fired after alleged use of racial slurs
Albion College head men's basketball coach Jody May has served a multi-game suspension after players allege he used a racial slur multiple times during a practice last month. Ten players declined to suit up for Saturday's home game against Trine University, in large part because of inaction by the administration. Players want to continue the season without May as their head coach, according to notes kept by one upperclassmen player — notes that are endorsed by at least 16 players on the varsity roster, including those who played Saturday, multiple players told The News on Saturday. Two players confirmed the details and allegations in the notes, but did so anonymously for fear of retribution.
Michigan State hopes it’s ‘battle-tested’ as tough stretch kicks off at Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo has plenty to feel good about with this Michigan State basketball team: it’s won six straight games, is getting fully healthy, has improved defensively and is coming off of a home rivalry win over Michigan. But he has one thing to feel not-so-good...
Tom Izzo dedicates gritty hoops win over Michigan to fellow head coach
Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans sweated out a win over rival Michigan Saturday, winning 59-53. Postgame, head coach Tom Izzo said that he dedicated the win to Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s football coach and the Spartans fell to Michigan 29-7 this season after winning a thrilling game in...
Former Michigan State DT transferring to Arizona State
Dashaun Mallory is heading west to finish his college career. The former Michigan State fifth-year senior defensive tackle announced his commitment to Arizona State via Twitter on Sunday. He entered the portal on Dec. 5 and has one year of eligibility remaining due the extra season the NCAA granted athletes in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Overheard after Michigan State’s win vs. Michigan: Slugfest and a great atmosphere
EAST LANSING – Round one of the rivalry went to the Spartans. Michigan State (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) held on for a 59-53 win at home against Michigan (9-6, 3-1) on Saturday. It was the sixth straight victory for the Spartans, who will face the Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Feb. 18.
Juwan Howard discusses Michigan basketball's loss to Spartans, respect for Tom Izzo
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Juwan Howard met with the media following Michigan men's basketball's 59-53 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center. On if the low-scoring game was due to bad offense or good defense:. I would say great defense on both sides. I know...
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin basketball predictions and odds for Tuesday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Conference play is starting to heat up all around the college basketball world, and we have a nice matchup brewing again tonight. The...
