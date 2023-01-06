ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesville, MI

MLive.com

Strong first quarter leads Olivet over Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE – A dominating stretch in the first quarter at both ends of the floor led the Olivet boys basketball team to a 56-30 win over Stockbridge on Monday. Stockbridge scored first on a Kegan Collins 3-pointer, but that was the last basket the Panthers knocked down in the first quarter. Olivet responded with a 23-0 run extending into the early second quarter.
OLIVET, MI
MLive.com

Former Unity Christian standout announces college football decision date

Former Hudsonville Unity Christian and Hillsdale College standout Isaac TeSlaa will be taking his talents to the Division 1 level next season and announced via social media Sunday that he plans to make those plans official on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout has collected scholarship offers from more...
HILLSDALE, MI
MLive.com

Second-period power play goals lift Lumen Christi over Jackson United

JACKSON – The power play in the second period powered the Lumen Christi hockey team to a 2-1 win over Jackson United on Saturday at Optimist Ice Rink. Down by a goal heading into the second period, goals by Daniel Brady and Luke Sexton, both with a man advantage, put Lumen Christi in front.
JACKSON, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Lumen Christi defeats Jackson United 2-1

Lumen Christi versus Jackson United varsity ice hockey. Jackson United's Maddox Grimes (9) weaves with the puck during Lumen Christi's varsity ice hockey senior night at Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Lumen Christi defeated Jackson United 2-1.Get Photo. 3 / 23. Lumen Christi versus Jackson...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Big game vs. Michigan gives Malik Hall a boost on road back from injury

EAST LANSING – The Breslin Center held its collective breath late in the first half as Malik Hall walked away from the Michigan bench. The Spartans senior forward had just gone flying into the chairs, bumped by Michigan’s Jace Howard on the way chasing a ball out of bounds. On his last step before falling, he turned his left ankle.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State holds off Michigan charge to win rivalry matchup

EAST LANSING – Michigan took the Breslin Center faithful from boisterous to jittery here on Saturday afternoon before Michigan State made the shots down the stretch to wrap up a rivalry win. Michigan State held off a late rally from Michigan to win the first iteration of the rivalry...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Albion men's basketball players want coach fired after alleged use of racial slurs

Albion College head men's basketball coach Jody May has served a multi-game suspension after players allege he used a racial slur multiple times during a practice last month. Ten players declined to suit up for Saturday's home game against Trine University, in large part because of inaction by the administration. Players want to continue the season without May as their head coach, according to notes kept by one upperclassmen player — notes that are endorsed by at least 16 players on the varsity roster, including those who played Saturday, multiple players told The News on Saturday. Two players confirmed the details and allegations in the notes, but did so anonymously for fear of retribution.
ALBION, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State DT transferring to Arizona State

Dashaun Mallory is heading west to finish his college career. The former Michigan State fifth-year senior defensive tackle announced his commitment to Arizona State via Twitter on Sunday. He entered the portal on Dec. 5 and has one year of eligibility remaining due the extra season the NCAA granted athletes in 2020 because of COVID-19.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin basketball predictions and odds for Tuesday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Conference play is starting to heat up all around the college basketball world, and we have a nice matchup brewing again tonight. The...
MADISON, WI

