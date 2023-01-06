Read full article on original website
Christmas Tree Disposal Deadline at Marion County Park Nears
There is a Christmas tree drop-off site located at Marion County Park near the entrance. Marion County Naturalist Marla Mertz said the drop-off at the park will be through January 15, 2023. All trees will be used for wildlife cover and fisheries habitat in Conservation areas. Mertz tells KNIA/KRLS News,...
Indianola YMCA Offers Red Cross Swimming Lessons
The Indianola YMCA had a record year in terms of attendance, and a growing number of programs for kids, families, and older adults. Executive Director Heather Hulen tells KNIA News one of the biggest changes is having the certified Red Cross Swimming Lessons program in place. “So now we offer...
Little Creators Club After School Program in Knoxville
The Knoxville Community School District has partnered with the Des Moines-based Little Creators Club to offer two sections of after school programming in February. Little Creators Club, founded by Tim Ferry III of Des Moines, offers students an opportunity to build their own board game. The eight-week program has weekly themes. Each week has a focused lesson plan designed to help the student complete a component of their board game, and each lesson is organized into three parts: the lesson, the activity and the design. By the end of the program the student will have a fully finished and completely original product – a unique board game created by them.
Pella Marching Dutch Thank Community For Support
It’s already been one week since the best high school band in Iowa put the community and state on the national stage, and the students and directors of the Pella Marching Dutch are thankful for the support they received while participating in the Tournament of Roses Parade. Director of...
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Speaker Series on Underground Railroad
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series later this month, featuring the Underground Railroad movements in southwest Iowa, including details about activities in Madison and Warren County. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Madison County Historical Society President Linda Griffith Smith and former Warren County Historical Society President Deb Taylor will host a program about the Underground Railroad movements, and the punishments for helping your fellow man that included prison, a $10,000 bounty, and your life. The Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series will be on January 31st from 2-3pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Senior Citizens Center Serves Close to 100 Meals Per Day
Martha Dykstra.is the coordinator at the Knoxville Senior Citizen Center. According to Dykstra volunteers are always needed to deliver meals. Churches and various civic organizations and individuals have helped over the years, but help is getting more difficult to find she said. According to Dykstra the Senior Center serves on...
Top 10 Under 40 Nominations Still Being Accepted
The Marion County Development Commission (MCDC) announced that nominations are being accepted to honor 10 young professionals in the Red Rock Area. The purpose of these annual. awards is to highlight the impact young adults are making in our communities, encourage young adults to become involved as volunteers and highlight the benefits for young adults to live and work in Marion County.
Recreation Center Options for Toning the Body
This time of year the Knoxville Recreation Center is a place where many turn to get in shape. Angie Jones, Wellness Supervisor at the Recreation Center tells KNIA/KRLS News the recreation center has many options to assist in people becoming more fit. Jones tells KNIA/KRLS News some of the most...
2022 Brings Transitional Year for City of Indianola
The year of 2022 was a transitional one for the City of Indianola, that included the completion of major road construction on the Downtown Square Reconstruction Project in addition to the opening of the Warren County Justice Center, and starting plans for a new City Hall/Public Library building. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News he moved to Indianola in 2022, and immediately noticed it is on an upward trend.
Mary Ann Frueh
Funeral mass for Mary Ann Frueh, age 67, of Knoxville will take place at 11:00am St. Anthony Catholic Church Wednesday. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00-service time. Memorials may be given in Mary’s memory to the Marion County Humane Society, Knoxville Senior Center, or St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. The Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/10/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 24 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVER CALLS, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO CIVIL CALLS, TWO INCOMPLETE 911S, TWO EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, ONE DEER CALL, ONE RESCUE CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE VEHICLE INSPECTION, ONE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE DOMESTIC, RETUNED ONE PHONE CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Industrial Park Project Moves Ahead in Pleasantville
A total of 38 acres of land has been set aside for an Industrial Park just outside the city limits of Pleasantville. Joe Mrstik, Pleasantville City Administrator, talks about the project being on schedule. Adkins Specialized Carriers has been working with the CIty of Pleasantville and Marion County on the...
Indianola’s Downey wins 120-pound title at Jack Mendenhall Invitational; Indian boys place sixth, girls seventh
The Indianola wrestling teams both competed in Saturday’s Jack Mendenhall Invitational at Ames High School. Led by 120-pound champion Bowen Downey, the Indian boys placed sixth out of 17 teams with 137 points. The girls finished seventh out of 10 teams with 81 points. Downey, who is ranked 2nd...
Knoxville Bowlers Fall To Ballard
The Knoxville Bowling Squads came up short to Ballard in closely contested meets on Saturday. The boys were edged by the Bombers 2548-2518. Tristen Carter had a high series of 378 while the high game went to Donovan Binns with a 222. The girls also fell short 2236-1930. Brigette Renard had a high series of 319 she had a high game of 193. Coach Shaun Renard tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while the wins and loses are not where anyone wants it to be, he is more focused on the slow but steady improvement his team is making week to week.
Barbara Flo O’Neal
Services for Barbara Flo O’Neal will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Sandyville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Pleasantville Baptist Church in her name. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Pella, Indianola Girls Wrestlers Compete in Ames
The Pella and Indianola girls wrestlers participated in the Jack Mendenhall Invitational in Ames Saturday. The Dutch placed 6th and Indianola was 7th. “Serenity turned in her second straight great performance and placed 2nd. She picked up two more wins by fall before dropping her finals match to a tough opponent. Isabella Smith picked up a really solid overtime win on her way to placing 4th. She did a great job of taking the action to her opponent which ultimately lead to her securing a win when she earned a stall call against her opponent. We’ve been emphasizing controlling the pace of the match and applying the pressure on our opponents, and that match of Isabella’s was a great example of what we’re wanting to see. Jasey Olson did a really solid job with her effort on the mat today and wrestled to second place. She really impressed with her ability to escape from bottom today and has taken some big strides in that area. In her return to the mat, Elizabeth Thomas placed fifth. It was a tough bracket to come back to, but she did a great job of being aggressive and taking advantage of mistakes by opponents. For the second meet in a row, Emmalee Spurgeon found herself in a bracket full of tough competitors. She placed third and wrestled really tough. The competition she got to see here is the exact level of competition we were hoping to get at this tournament, so we were happy to get the opportunity to see how she’s stacking up against some of the tougher wrestlers in the state. It should also be noted that she recorded our program’s first ever win by technical fall! Elaine Babcock continued on with her impressive season with a second place finish in her bracket.”
Let’s Talk Indianola – State Representative Brooke Boden
Today’s Peoples Bank Let’s Talk Indianola features State Representative Brooke Boden about legislative priorities for the upcoming session. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Housing Development Grows in 2022 for Indianola
Housing development has skyrocketed over the past several years in Indianola, with an emphasis put on being a better partner for developers by the Indianola City Council and City of Indianola staff. Community and Economic Development Director Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News new housing permits nearly tripled from 2018. “We...
Pella Dollars for Scholars Applications Open
Following a record-breaking night for fundraising at last week’s Pella vs. Pella Christian basketball games, attention now turns to student applications for Pella Dollars for Scholars. Between now and February 28th, graduating seniors from Pella, Pella Christian, and local homeschool can apply for financial aid to support their post-secondary...
Pella School Board to Meet for First Time in 2023 Monday
The Pella School Board is holding a work session for the first meeting of the calendar year Monday. The board will review Humanex climate survey results and begin the process of evaluating Superintendent Greg Ebeling. The board will also receive an update about ongoing construction from DCI Group, with a focus on progress at the Early Childhood Center.
