Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023
(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
Zacks.com
Concert (CNCE) Moves 19.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
CNCE - Free Report) shares rallied 19.3% in the last trading session to close at $7.49. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 40.2% gain over the past four weeks. Investors...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
Recent Price Trend in Bowman Consulting (BWMN) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Zacks.com
Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Zacks.com
How Will Bank ETFs Perform in Light of Q4 Earnings?
Big banks will start releasing their quarterly numbers this week. Let’s delve into the earnings potential of the big six banking companies that could drive the performance of the sector ahead. According to our methodology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) when combined with...
Zacks.com
Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties
FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Progressive (PGR) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 9th
CHX - Free Report) : This company which provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Is Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
STLD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question. Steel Dynamics is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 239 different companies and...
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why BARINGS BDC, INC. (BBDC) is a Trending Stock
BBDC - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this business development company have returned -1.2% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
Cintas (CTAS) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
Zacks.com
Key Reasons to Retain Berry Global (BERY) Stock for Now
BERY - Free Report) benefits from its robust product portfolio, the bulk of which includes consumer non-discretionary products, despite inflationary increases in costs and expenses and challenges related to supply chain and labor. Berry Global’s Consumer Packaging North America segment is driven by strength in its consumer businesses across the...
Zacks.com
Is First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FNX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FNX - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry. Investors who believe in market...
Zacks.com
Why Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
Zacks.com
Five Below (FIVE) Posts Stellar Holiday Sales, Stock Rises
FIVE - Free Report) posted sturdy holiday sales results despite a challenging retail landscape. The company efficiently managed the product flow and remained proactive in meeting consumer demand. Following an upbeat performance, management now expects fourth-quarter and fiscal-year results near the high end of the previously provided guidance ranges. Undoubtedly,...
Zacks.com
Editas (EDIT) Dips on Portfolio Reprioritization, To Cut Jobs
EDIT - Free Report) has announced a corporate update, including the reprioritization of its current portfolio of pipeline candidates, and research and development realignment. The company will focus on the development of its pipeline candidates in hemoglobinopathies and in vivo discovery. As part of the reprioritization, Editas is looking to...
Zacks.com
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was upbeat with the S&P 500 (up 1.45%), the Dow Jones (up 1.5%), the Nasdaq (up 1.0%) and the Russell 2000 (up 1.8%) offering decent returns last week. The week started with 3.79% of the 10-year U.S. treasury yield and ended at 3.55%. The decline in the U.S. treasury yield triggered the stock market rally.
Zacks.com
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Stock Jumps 10.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares soared 10.4% in the last trading session to close at $27.61. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 18.3% gain over the past four weeks. Oasis Midstream Partners extended...
Zacks.com
Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Comments / 0