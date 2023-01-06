The PCM girls basketball team hosted a non-conference showdown with Oskaloosa Monday night and were unable to snap their current losing streak as they fell 46-32. The two teams struggled to get the offense going out of the gate, as the Indians held a slim 8-5 advantage over the Mustangs after the opening quarter. PCM battled back to outscore Oskaloosa 10-5 in the second period, to take a 15-13 lead into halftime. The Indians opened the second half with the highest scoring quarter of the night between the two squads, posting 18 points to pull back in front 31-25. The Mustangs hung with Oskaloosa throughout the fourth quarter, but ultimately the shots just wouldn’t fall as PCM dropped their fifth straight game. Tori Lindsey was the lone Mustang to reach double figures in the contest, scoring 12 points in the loss.

OSKALOOSA, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO