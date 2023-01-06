Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Ranked Girls Matchup Highlights Pella, Indianola Twin Bill
It’s a critical week for the Little Hawkeye Conference standings that begins with the Pella basketball teams traveling to Indianola for a girls-boys doubleheader this evening. The opener features a pair of ranked squads, with the #15 Dutch (8-2 overall, 4-1 in LHC) taking on an Indianola girls team...
kniakrls.com
Little Creators Club After School Program in Knoxville
The Knoxville Community School District has partnered with the Des Moines-based Little Creators Club to offer two sections of after school programming in February. Little Creators Club, founded by Tim Ferry III of Des Moines, offers students an opportunity to build their own board game. The eight-week program has weekly themes. Each week has a focused lesson plan designed to help the student complete a component of their board game, and each lesson is organized into three parts: the lesson, the activity and the design. By the end of the program the student will have a fully finished and completely original product – a unique board game created by them.
kniakrls.com
Pella Boys Wrestlers 5th at Deep Winterset Invitational
The Pella Boys Wrestling team placed 5th out of 15 varsity teams at the deep Gary Christensen Invitational in Winterset Saturday. Find full results below. Pella is next in action at home Thursday for a triangular with Indianola and Woodward-Granger. Team Scores. 1 Carlisle 263.0. 2 Winterset 195.0. 3 Bishop...
kniakrls.com
Pella Dollars for Scholars Applications Open
Following a record-breaking night for fundraising at last week’s Pella vs. Pella Christian basketball games, attention now turns to student applications for Pella Dollars for Scholars. Between now and February 28th, graduating seniors from Pella, Pella Christian, and local homeschool can apply for financial aid to support their post-secondary...
kniakrls.com
Pella Boys Make Short Night Against PCM Basketball
The Pella boys basketball team seemed to take out frustration from Friday’s loss to Pella Christian against PCM in the first quarter of a non-conference tilt heard live on the KRLS2 stream Monday night, with a 75-33 victory. A three-point barrage gave Pella a 31-4 lead in the first...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Speaker Series on Underground Railroad
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series later this month, featuring the Underground Railroad movements in southwest Iowa, including details about activities in Madison and Warren County. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Madison County Historical Society President Linda Griffith Smith and former Warren County Historical Society President Deb Taylor will host a program about the Underground Railroad movements, and the punishments for helping your fellow man that included prison, a $10,000 bounty, and your life. The Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series will be on January 31st from 2-3pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
kniakrls.com
Recreation Center Options for Toning the Body
This time of year the Knoxville Recreation Center is a place where many turn to get in shape. Angie Jones, Wellness Supervisor at the Recreation Center tells KNIA/KRLS News the recreation center has many options to assist in people becoming more fit. Jones tells KNIA/KRLS News some of the most...
kniakrls.com
Pella Marching Dutch Thank Community For Support
It’s already been one week since the best high school band in Iowa put the community and state on the national stage, and the students and directors of the Pella Marching Dutch are thankful for the support they received while participating in the Tournament of Roses Parade. Director of...
kniakrls.com
Pella School Board to Meet for First Time in 2023 Monday
The Pella School Board is holding a work session for the first meeting of the calendar year Monday. The board will review Humanex climate survey results and begin the process of evaluating Superintendent Greg Ebeling. The board will also receive an update about ongoing construction from DCI Group, with a focus on progress at the Early Childhood Center.
kniakrls.com
Senior Citizens Center Serves Close to 100 Meals Per Day
Martha Dykstra.is the coordinator at the Knoxville Senior Citizen Center. According to Dykstra volunteers are always needed to deliver meals. Churches and various civic organizations and individuals have helped over the years, but help is getting more difficult to find she said. According to Dykstra the Senior Center serves on...
kniakrls.com
Indianola’s Downey wins 120-pound title at Jack Mendenhall Invitational; Indian boys place sixth, girls seventh
The Indianola wrestling teams both competed in Saturday’s Jack Mendenhall Invitational at Ames High School. Led by 120-pound champion Bowen Downey, the Indian boys placed sixth out of 17 teams with 137 points. The girls finished seventh out of 10 teams with 81 points. Downey, who is ranked 2nd...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk boys wrestlers claim three titles at Tom Lepic Invitational; Warrior girls win four brackets at Ogden Silver Tourney
The Norwalk boys and girls wrestling teams both competed on Saturday, including the Warrior boys’ third-place finish at Iowa City West’s Tom Lepic Invitational. Ankeny Centennial won the five-team round-robin tournament with 189.5 points, followed by Pleasant Valley with 173.5, Norwalk 169, Fort Madison 143 and Iowa City West 126.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Win Another Thriller, Girls Can’t Keep Up With Johnston
The Johnston Girls Basketball Squad showed everyone why the Dragons are the team to beat in class 5A, while for the second straight night, the class 4A #6 Indianola Boys Basketball Squad win a thriller over the Dragons heard live on kniakrls.com KNIA3. The boys trailed Johnston by 16 points heading into the 4th quarter and immediately began chipping away at the lead by Bennett Brueck sinking four three point shots in the final 8:00. While Brueck was clutch, Brayuden Drea was the hero getting a lay up with :02 to go put the Indians up by one. Indianola sealed the win as Johnston could not get a good look and Indianola won 65-64. Head Coach Jeff Ebling told KNIA Sports it started with rebounding.
kniakrls.com
2022 Brings Transitional Year for City of Indianola
The year of 2022 was a transitional one for the City of Indianola, that included the completion of major road construction on the Downtown Square Reconstruction Project in addition to the opening of the Warren County Justice Center, and starting plans for a new City Hall/Public Library building. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News he moved to Indianola in 2022, and immediately noticed it is on an upward trend.
kniakrls.com
Central Puts Together Strong Day at Home Wrestling Meet
The Central College wrestling team had 34 wrestlers compete Saturday at the Central College Under Armour Invitational and 11 had top-three finishes. There were no team scores for the 15-team field featuring schools from across NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA and NJCAA. In its entirety, 246 wrestlers competed on seven mats inside HS. Kuyper Fieldhouse.
kniakrls.com
Barbara Flo O’Neal
Services for Barbara Flo O’Neal will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. The visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Sandyville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Pleasantville Baptist Church in her name. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville School Board to Discuss 2023-2024 Calendar
The Knoxville School Board will meet Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the administration building. On the agenda are considering the 2023-2024 school calendar, an overnight trip request and a resignation notification. The board will consider a proposal on Ipads, look at a resolution on approving Apple Financial lease and lease documents.
kniakrls.com
PCM Girls Basketball Falls to Oskaloosa
The PCM girls basketball team hosted a non-conference showdown with Oskaloosa Monday night and were unable to snap their current losing streak as they fell 46-32. The two teams struggled to get the offense going out of the gate, as the Indians held a slim 8-5 advantage over the Mustangs after the opening quarter. PCM battled back to outscore Oskaloosa 10-5 in the second period, to take a 15-13 lead into halftime. The Indians opened the second half with the highest scoring quarter of the night between the two squads, posting 18 points to pull back in front 31-25. The Mustangs hung with Oskaloosa throughout the fourth quarter, but ultimately the shots just wouldn’t fall as PCM dropped their fifth straight game. Tori Lindsey was the lone Mustang to reach double figures in the contest, scoring 12 points in the loss.
kniakrls.com
Al Chapman
Al Chapman, age 84, of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away on January 5th, 2023. Al’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned. Al’s family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to EveryStep Hospice of Knoxville. The Winfield Funeral Home is assisting Al’s family.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Bowling Swept by Newton
The Pella Christian bowling teams hit the road Saturday morning to square off with Newton at Cardinal Lanes and were swept in the match. The Eagles’ boys fell to the Cardinals 2778-2170, as Andrew Van Kooten led the way with a score of 324 followed by Evan DeJong at 315 and Andrew DeVries with a score of 307. The Pella Christian girls fell to Newton 2364-1939. Alexa Klaasen was the Eagle top bowler in the match with a score of 347. Cathy Tang placed second for the Eagles with a score of 239 followed by Dani Roose at 236.
Comments / 0