Louisville, KY

WHAS11

LMPD: Man shot near Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound, after a shooting just outside of Louisville's Buechel neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Around 7:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man expected to survive after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane at about 7:15 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man dies in hospital days after hit-and-run in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a man has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run on Dixie Highway over the weekend. A department spokesperson said around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Third Division officers responded to a report of an injury collision at Dixie Highway and Paramount Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon. Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on reports of a crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

61-year-old man housed at Metro Corrections dies while in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Metro Corrections says a man housed at the facility has died while in their custody. According to a news release, jail staff were alerted around 2:30 p.m. Monday of a person experiencing medical distress. They quickly responded, finding the 61-year-old man unconscious. The jail...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

61-year-old man housed at Louisville Metro Corrections dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person housed at Louisville Metro Corrections died on Monday. Maj. Darrell Goodlett, a spokesperson for the jail in downtown Louisville, said corrections officers found a 61-year-old man unconscious around 2:30 p.m. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:19 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened shortly after midnight when LMPD Fourth Division officers on patrol said they heard gunfire. They also got a report of a shooting in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Car crashes into laundromat, 1 person injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Laundry Connection in South Louisville reopened Sunday following a wreck that nearly took out an entire side of the structure. Ladonna, a manager at Laundry Connection who asked WHAS11 to conceal her identity for safety reasons, said just after closing Sunday, a car came crashing through.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMDC inmate dies after officers, medical staff found him unconscious

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died at the hospital on Monday after officers and medical staff found him unconscious. Around 2:30 p.m., officers were alerted that a 61-year-old inmate was in medical distress. The man was found unconscious, and officers and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man shot on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in the Highlands near where Bardstown Road turns into Baxter Avenue. Around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting on the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police investigating shooting on Bardstown Road in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot overnight in the Highlands, Louisville Metro police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road. That's where it changes from Baxter Avenue, near the post office and Starbucks. Police said EMS was called and transported...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
