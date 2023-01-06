Football transfer rumours: Manchester United in for Kolo Muani?

Could Randal Kolo Muani end up at Old Trafford?

It’s bad news for Manchester United fans who enjoy interminable transfer sagas. According to Joan Laporta, the Barcelona president, Frenkie de Jong is “not for sale”. Thankfully, United are linked with countless other players so, for the moment at least, the Barça midfielder can take a back seat. Taking his place riding up front in United’s careening transfer go-kart: Randal Kolo Muani, with Mohammed Kudus perched precariously above the cup holders and Axel Disasi clinging on to the headrest.

Having impressed at Eintracht Frankfurt so far this season, Kolo Muani could be an interesting solution to United’s striker problem. That said, Frankfurt apparently value him at anything up to €100m (£88.5m) and wouldn’t want to let him go in January which, given United’s pressing need for a forward, could be a stumbling block. As long as Frankfurt qualify for Europe, the France international could even stay beyond the summer. Oh, and he’s also a target for Bayern Munich.

As for Kudus, the Ghana international knows Erik ten Hag well from their time at Ajax together. He could cost over £35m, however, which his former manager thinks is a bit steep. While he has played up front for Ajax recently, he has previously said that he’s at his best as a No 10. So, again, it might not be the best fit.

What about Disasi, then? The Monaco defender forced his way into France’s World Cup squad and ended up making three appearances in Qatar, earning some new admirers along the way. West Ham and Tottenham are among them, so United better move fast. While Harry Maguire is being kept on as cover, Disasi’s arrival could nudge him closer to the exit door.

Elsewhere, Southampton are mulling over a move for Michael Keane. Having made it four defeats from four in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, Nathan Jones is in dire need of something, anything, to lift his squad. Keane has only made three appearances for Everton this season so he may not be at his sharpest, but he does at least have plenty of experience. Southampton are also close to signing Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb for £6m.

Likewise, after restarting the season with three league defeats on the bounce, Leicester are looking to drum up reinforcements. Brendan Rodgers has his eye on Dango Ouattara, the young winger spearheading Lorient’s impressive Ligue 1 campaign. It’s yet to be seen whether he can be convinced to swap a European push for a survival battle. If anyone can win him round it’s Rodgers, surely.